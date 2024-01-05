Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SuRo Capital: This Venture Equity BDC Is A Buy On 52% Discount To NAV

Summary

  • SuRo Capital is currently trading at a 52% discount to NAV at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter.
  • The equity-only BDC realized a $1.06 per share sequential NAV growth during its third quarter.
  • Possible Fed rate cuts could drive an upswing in tech valuations as SuRo executes on share buybacks to try and close the discount.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) at its current $101 million market cap is a buy. While I've previously been quite negative on the ticker in my prior coverage, the BDC's net assets at the end of its fiscal

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SSSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Today, 6:17 AM
Dividends are paid if they have a large profit from the sale of a listed company, 50% in shares and 50% in cash.
Thanks !
it's a pity they don't pay a dividend.
Do you know if they plan to do it in the future ?
@Centrino They don't plan on a dividend in the future. It's essentially a publicly traded venture capital fund.
@Pacifica Yield In this case, as the fair price is around 5.50$, the buy is more in a trading strategy, i.e. buy low and sell high ?
@Centrino It's more of a long-term play on the closure of the discount. There is not a lot of volume for efficient trading.
