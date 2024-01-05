Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford: An Ideal Long-Term Bet On A Successful EV Transition

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Ford Motors is transitioning to EVs and facing criticism, but its financial situation is not particularly bad.
  • The company has decent solvency metrics, indicating it is not at risk of insolvency.
  • Ford's revenues have been stagnant, but recent performance shows signs of recovery, especially in the EV market, where the F-150 Lightning is a top-selling product.

Electric pick-up truck Ford F-150

Tramino

Investment Thesis

Ford Motors (NYSE:F) is transitioning to EVs, which drew a lot of criticism in how the company is handling this transition. I wanted to take a look at the company's financial situation and give some comments on the outlook

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.35K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Risk Advisor profile picture
Risk Advisor
Today, 6:32 AM
Comments (6.04K)
Ford has stated that the Company's two principal objectives in 2024 are cost and quality. No mention of either of these in this article as to how it will affect margins and guidance.

Drilling down to Ford's problems how they are being fixed and can they execute with their plans would be helpful.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.