Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Industrial Is Positioned For A Strong 2024

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • First Industrial Realty Trust's revenue and funds from operations have shown positive growth, with strong lease renewal activity driving net operating income growth.
  • With imports and e-commerce activity picking up, demand should strengthen in 2024.
  • Despite some challenges, such as inflation in operating expenses and slower leasing of new space, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and has the potential for increased FFO margins.

Large Scale Smart Distribution Warehouse

imaginima

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) have surged over the past two months to move solidly into positive territory over the past year. While this has lagged the broader market, FR has fared better than many other real estate-oriented

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.36K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.