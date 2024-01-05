Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Time To Chill On Tbills?

Jan. 05, 2024 6:30 AM ETMBBB, ANGL, ITM, MLN
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Bond prices and yields move inversely, and given the sharp rate increases, bond prices have been trading lower.
  • The starting yields in fixed income are currently high, which allows for the absorption of potential interest rate hikes without principal loss.
  • Fallen angel bonds have historically had higher average credit quality than the broad high-yield bond universe.

Financial Data - Stock Market, Trading And Investments, Business And Economy

DKosig

Discover why savvy investors are starting to cool on Tbills and where they're turning next for greater returns in a market poised for change.

2023 was quite a year for advisors. I've been in discussions with my clients about the

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.65K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBBB--
VanEck Moody's Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
ANGL--
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
ITM--
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
MLN--
VanEck Long Muni ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.