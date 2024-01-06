Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UTF: Time To Load Up On A Solid 8.7% Yielding Infrastructure CEF

Summary

  • Utilities stocks faced significant pressure in 2023 due to the Fed's interest rate hikes, but the sector bottomed out in October 2023.
  • Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund focuses on infrastructure companies and uses leverage to potentially increase dividend yield.
  • UTF has recovered nearly 26% from its October lows and remains a solid income-generating investment for income-focused investors.
  • I argue why the ongoing recovery in utilities stocks should bolster UTF's utilities-heavy exposure, spurring a robust rally in 2024.
  • With UTF still priced attractively, supported by constructive long-term price action, potential near-term weakness/volatility should be capitalized to add more exposure.
Bear Market

DNY59

Utilities stocks came under significant pressure for most of 2023, as the Fed interest rate hikes knocked much-needed sense into over-optimistic investors. However, the battering in utilities stocks has also created opportunities for investors in late 2023 as the utilities sector (

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

littlecubbie2019 profile picture
littlecubbie2019
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (5.57K)
Long and buying more
