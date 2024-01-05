Walgreens Boots Alliance Q1 Earnings: A Glimmer Of Hope After All?

Michael M. Santiago

When looking at the biggest losers in 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) might show up on some lists. Not only was the company the worst performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), it was also among the 20 worst performing stocks in the S&P 500. (SPY) And sadly, this is not the first year Walgreens Boots Alliance had to report losses and saw its stock underperforming.

Data by YCharts

Walgreens Boots Alliance missed the entire bull market of the last almost 14 years and the stock is trading close to the 2009 lows once again. Especially since 2015, the problems for Walgreens Boots Alliance investors got visible. While the S&P 500 returned about 131% during these eight years, WBA lost about 66% (of course, this is not including dividends, but dividends won’t help here anymore to compensate these losses).

However, the stock ended the year on a positive note. In the last few weeks of 2023, the stock rose about 30% off the previous lows and was clearly outperforming its peers – like CVS Health (CVS) – and the overall market. This is certainly a great performance, but we also should not forget that the stock lost 80% from its previous all-time high and is still trading 73% below its previous all-time high.

I have been bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance in the past and at least my last article – when Walgreens Boots Alliance was trading between $23 and $24 – was the right call so far with about 6% total return. I bought shares in 2022 for myself around $44 – at a point when I already though the stock was undervalued. I obviously had to learn the hard way that I was wrong. But with the stock trading much lower and Walgreens Boots Alliance reporting first quarter results, the company and stock deserve another look and we must answer the question if we are still catching a falling knife or if there are reasons to invest in Walgreens Boots Alliance at this point.

WBA Stock Technical Picture

A first reason to invest can be found by looking at the chart. A few weeks ago, Walgreens Boots Alliance was trading for a 25-year low and for the lowest price since 1998. But the stock bounced off that lows and therefore we can argue that the support level slightly above $20 held so far.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Monthly Chart (TradingView)

The level around $20 can be seen as very strong support level. Not only can we find interims lows from 1999 and 2000 at that level but also the lows during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 and again in 2009. At that level, we do not only find these bottoms, but we are also trading at the 23% Fibonacci retracement of the last huge upward wave – and I am not talking about the upward wave starting in 2009, but one level higher. I am talking about the wave lasting from 1974 till 2015. These two aspects combined can be seen as strong support level.

And the fact that Walgreens Boots Alliance bounced off that support level with a 30% rally within a few weeks can also be seen as another hint for a very strong support level. Of course, we should not rule out the risk of even lower stock prices and Walgreens Boots Alliance breaking through that support level, but in my opinion, there are good chances for the support level to hold.

Walgreens Boots Alliance FY23 and Q1 FY24 Results

But while we have reasons to be optimistic from a technical point of view, the fundamental numbers the company is reporting right now are providing us less reason to cheer. To get a more extensive picture let’s first look at the fiscal 2023 results. In fiscal 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance increased sales from $132,703 million in the previous year to $139,081 million – resulting in 4.8% year-over-year growth. And while top line growth is still solid, the company had to report an operating loss of $6,882 million in fiscal 2023 instead of an operating income of $1,387 million in fiscal 2022. And the bottom line also switched from $5.01 in diluted earnings per share the previous year to a loss per share of $3.57 in fiscal 2023.

WBA Q4/23 Presentation

Of course, we can look at the adjusted numbers and Walgreens Boots Alliance could report adjusted EPS of $3.98 – down 20.3% on a constant currency basis. And this decline was mostly due to lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes, which must be seen as “one-time items” and not recurring revenue over many, many years which can be seen as a good sign. And finally, free cash flow in fiscal 2023 was $665 million - $1,500 million lower than in the previous years.

First Quarter Results

On Thursday before market open, Walgreens Boots Alliance reported first quarter results and the picture was more or less similar as in previous quarters. Sales increased 10.0% year-over-year from $33,382 million in Q1/23 to $36,707 million in Q1/24. The company once again had to report an operating loss, but instead of an operating loss of $6,151 million in the same quarter last year it was only $39 million this quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported a loss per share of $0.08 this quarter, which is a huge improvement compared to the same quarter last year with a loss of $4.31 per share.

WBA Q1/24 Presentation

When looking at the three different segments, all three could contribute to top line growth. Sales for the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment increased 6.4% YoY to $28,944 million and adjusted operating income was $694 million (a decrease of 37.2% YoY). This segment is still the most important segment as it generated the biggest part of sales and adjusted operating income for the business.

The International segment also increased sales 4.4% year-over-year to $5,832 million and the segment reported an adjusted operating income of $142 million (an increase of 15.0% year-over-year).

WBA Q1/24 Presentation

And finally, the U.S. Healthcare segment, which will most likely be responsible for growth in the years to come, almost doubled sales (95% YoY increase) to $1,931 million. Reported sales were high – mostly due to acquisitions. But pro-forma sales also increased 12% with growth across all businesses – especially Shields could increase pro forma sales by 27% YoY. The segment still had to report an operating loss of $56 million, but the picture is improving, and the segment is moving towards profitability.

Balance Sheet

When looking at the results, Walgreens Boots Alliance is clearly struggling. And recently, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded the senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 – a non-investment grade:

Moody's said that the two-notch downgrade from the previous long-term rating of Baa3 (investment grade) reflects the company's high financial leverage, poor interest coverage, and weak free cash flow, all of which would last 12 to 18 months.

However, when looking at the balance sheet it seems like the downgrade by Moody’s might have been too harsh. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s balance sheet is far from perfect, but I have seen worse. The biggest problem regarding the balance sheet are the huge amounts of goodwill, which even increased from $22,280 million on August 31, 2022, to $28,184 million on November 30, 2023. And it is also not great for a business like Walgreens Boots Alliance to have only $784 million in cash and cash equivalents. Combined with the negative free cash flow in the last few years this could create a liquidity problem and with the debt ratings lowered it will be harder for Walgreens to raise new debt (at acceptable interest rates).

Data by YCharts

While liquidity could be an issue, I honestly don’t worry about solvency. On November 30, 2023, the company had $1,670 million in short-term debt and $7,585 million in long term debt. When comparing the total debt to the total equity we get a D/E ratio of 0.34. Usually, we also compare the total debt to the operating income or free cash flow. But with free cash flow exceptionally low and operating income even negative, such a comparison doesn’t make much sense. However, we must assume that WBA will be able to generate higher amounts of free cash flow and operating income again not to face solvency and liquidity problems in the coming years. And the decision to cut the dividend was a good first step as Walgreens Boots Alliance will save almost $1 billion in dividend payments it can use to strengthen the balance sheet.

Walgreens Is Not A Dividend Aristocrat Anymore

Along with the first quarter results Walgreens Boots Alliance also announced it will cut the dividend to $0.25 per share – an almost 50% reduction compared to the previous dividend. Hence, after increasing the dividend for 47 years in a row and being close to becoming a dividend king, the company now lost its status as dividend aristocrat. The writing was probably already on the wall with Walgreens Boots Alliance increasing the dividend in really small steps in the last few years.

With the current stock price (about $24 at the time of writing, the stock was very volatile during this trading day), we get a dividend yield of 4.2% - still a very good dividend yield. I would usually assess the safety of the dividend at this point, but with operating income and free cash flow being mostly negative it doesn’t make much sense to compare the dividend payments to these numbers. However, when taking the adjusted operating income of $3,871 million it seems like a dividend payment of $863 million annually is well covered. On the other hand, we should not ignore that these are adjusted numbers. Overall, I would see the dividend covered at this point.

Turning Around?

The question if Walgreens Boots Alliance is finally able to turn around is an important one. The financial guidance by a company can be a first hint. In the past, management had a rather optimistic long-term guidance with double-digit bottom line growth rates. However, during the last earnings call management announced it will not provide guidance beyond fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2024, the company maintained the guidance it already issued a quarter earlier. The company is expecting adjusted earnings per share to be in a range between $3.20 and $3.50. Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance is expecting its U.S. Healthcare segment to be breakeven in fiscal 2024.

WBA Q1/24 Presentation

Aside from the guidance for fiscal 2024, we can look towards top management. After the abrupt departure of the former CEO Rosalind Brewer, a new CEO was announced in October – the former Cigna (CI) executive Tim Wentworth became new CEO effective October 23, 2023. And while he certainly has deep knowledge and expertise in healthcare it is way too early to tell if he can turn the ship around.

At least analysts are still rather pessimistic and in the past few months we see constantly lowered expectations – not the picture one likes to see. And when looking at the ratings, we hardly see bullish voices – most sell-side analysts see Walgreens Boots Alliance as a hold despite the low stock price.

During the previous earnings call, management talked about several different strategies to turn the ship around – especially focusing on three aspects:

We have focused on three near-term operational priorities. We must support our customer facing activities, scrutinize every penny of spend that does not directly benefit the customer, and improve cash management.

Management will focus on savings in 2024 – lowering expenses and capital expenditures. And it is not like I would oppose to saving money, but it seems like management is heavily focusing on cutting expenses when other strategies don’t work anymore. During the last earnings call, the interim chief executive officer Ginger L. Graham stated:

During the last 6 weeks, we have taken decisive actions to right size our cost structure. We expect over $1 billion of cost savings during fiscal year 2024 based on the actions we have already taken and are in progress. Examples include reducing our headquarter cost going line by line, expense category by expense category and reducing all non-essential spend. We've reviewed and are reducing areas for contracted or project work. We are altering our store operating hours based on local market trends. We are closing unprofitable stores. We're driving supply chain efficiencies including using AI to more accurately forecast demand and optimizing our transportation network. We're also implementing centralized services that control inventory, reduce workload and provide better customer support.

Additionally, management also wants to lower its capital expenditures leading to a higher free cash flow. And while cutting unnecessary expenses is good, management has to continue investing in the future – otherwise the business will face even more trouble down the road.

While focusing on cutting costs can certainly improve the bottom line, Walgreens Boots Alliance also must focus on growing its business and increasing sales. And here we can have high hopes on the U.S. Healthcare business. It is the segment Walgreens Boots Alliance spent a lot of money in the past few years and in fiscal 2024 the company is expecting $8.3 billion to $8.8 billion in sales – resulting in 10% to 17% pro-forma sales growth. And what is even more important, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at breakeven for the first time.

WBA Stock Intrinsic Value Calculation

When investing, we are usually trying to find the perfect combination: a high-quality business with a wide economic moat around and growing with a high pace but still trading way below its intrinsic value (or for a low valuation multiple). In reality (and especially right now at a time with the bull market running for more than a decade) this combination is rather seldom, and we tend to find high-quality businesses that are trading for rather high valuation multiples and stocks trading for low valuation multiples (but these companies usually are facing problems).

Walgreens Boots Alliance is rather belonging in the second category – a business facing several problems but with a rather low stock price (almost 25 year low). And in case of Walgreens, we can’t even point towards low valuation multiples. The P/E ratio would be negative right now (and therefore not meaningful) and at the time of writing the stock is trading for a triple digit P/FCF ratio (due to the extremely low free cash flow).

Data by YCharts

To get a better picture about the intrinsic value of Walgreens Boots Alliance and a stock price the business should trade for we can use a discount cash flow calculation. To calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation we have to make several assumptions – mostly what free cash flow we are expecting in the years to come. Right now, free cash flow is negative and when calculating with negative amounts the stock price should be below zero (which does not make much sense).

When looking at this from a different angle, Walgreens Boots Alliance must generate $2,100 million in free cash flow annually to be fairly valued (10% discount rate, 863.2 million share outstanding). When assuming even higher free cash flows – for example the 5-year average ($3,364 million in FCF) or 10-year average ($4,259 million in FCF) we get an intrinsic value of $39 to $49 for Walgreens Boots Alliance. And when even adding growth rates and assume the company can grow its free cash flow in the low-to-mid-single digits again, we get even higher intrinsic values.

Free cash flow 0% 2% till perpetuity 5% till perpetuity $1,000 million $11.58 $14.48 $23.17 $2,100 million $24.33 $30.41 $48.66 $3,364 million (5-year average) $38.97 $48.71 $77.94 $4,259 million (10-year average) $49.34 $61.67 $98.68 Click to enlarge

I don’t want to be overly optimistic, but assuming a low single digit growth rates and Walgreens Boots Alliance generating at least $3 billion in free cash flow again in the foreseeable future does not seem unrealistic and hence we can call the stock undervalued.

Bottom Line

I would still argue that Walgreens Boots Alliance is too cheap to ignore. Walgreens Boots Alliance most likely does not have a wide economic moat around its business. It certainly has some competitive advantages – its huge size for example – making it not the easiest target for competition. But at this point, Walgreens Boots Alliance is much more vulnerable than its competitor CVS Health. And in the last few years we also see declining margins and low return on invested capital – underlining that WBA is rather in trouble.

However, I still am confident the company can turn the ship around. I see a solid balance sheet – and don’t share Moody’s pessimistic assessment and the company is still able to grow its top line. And in my opinion, all the negativity is reflected in the stock price already.

At this point, WBA is not a hold-forever stock, but I would assume that the stock could double (or even more) over the next few years if Walgreens Boots Alliance can show signs of at least stabilizing its business.