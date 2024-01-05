kaetana_istock

The Funds

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) has been around since June 2018. This exchange-traded fund, passively tracks the performance of the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped Index. This index comprises publicly traded U.S. REITs and includes entities from various real estate sub-sectors, like health care, hotel & resort, industrial, office, retail, and residential. The index typically has around 125 securities, and BBRE's principal strategy is to replicate it. In other words, BBRE's portfolio comprises almost all of the index components and in the same proportion. When replication is not feasible, BBRE falls back on the sampling methodology, where the securities that represent the core index characteristics are chosen for the fund portfolio. BBRE allocates 80% of its assets towards the replication or sampling of the index, with leeway to invest the balance 20% in "exchange-traded futures to seek performance that corresponds to the underlying index". Committed to the passive approach, management makes no attempt to outperform the index or go on a defensive mode in response to adverse market conditions. The upside to this is the annual expenses of this ETF are a mere 0.11%.

Summary Prospectus

The fund has achieved what it set out to do, and that is evident in its performance versus the index.

BBRE as at Nov 30, 2023

Operational since September 2004, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is also a passive vehicle and this one tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. Just like BBRE's benchmark, this index too has publicly traded US REITs of varied types and sizes, and at last count was made up of around 158 securities. As noted in VNQ's summary prospectus, the ETF follows the replication methodology (described under BBRE's introduction above) to achieve the "high level of income and moderate long-term capital appreciation" objective for its unitholders. VNQ commits almost all of its assets to replicate its benchmark, either directly or indirectly via a subsidiary.

The Fund attempts to track the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets-either directly or indirectly through a wholly owned subsidiary (the underlying fund), which is itself a registered investment company-in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in the underlying fund. Source: Summary Prospectus

The annual operating expenses for VNQ are almost the same as that for BBRE. Both have the same 0.11% in management fees, but VNQ has an additional 0.01% in other expenses, which is absent in BBRE's case.

VNQ Summary Prospectus

Replication has yielded the desired results and this ETF, just like BBRE gets an A+ for its tracking of its benchmark.

VNQ as at Dec 31, 2023

Owing to their low annual expenses, neither fund was significantly handicapped in pursuing the performance of their respective benchmarks, which being indices, do not have any expenses. Going head to head with each other, the total return on NAV for both has also been tracked closely.

Data by YCharts

Note: we compared the performance of the two since June 15, 2018, which is the inception date of BBRE, the younger of the two funds.

Holdings

The BBRE portfolio had 121 securities at last count, with the annual churn or portfolio turnover around 8%. The top 10 make up close to half the portfolio and includes quite a few known names in the REIT sphere.

BBRE

We, ourselves, have covered several of these on this platform, with Prologis, Inc. (PLD), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) and Realty Income Corp (O) receiving special attention. In terms of subsectors within the REIT world, Diversified REITs hold the top spot, with Apartments, Industrials, Health Care, and Storage completing the quintet.

BBRE

Not sure why the ETF website provides the industry breakdown as of November 30, whereas the data on the top holdings is more current. With a low portfolio turnover of 8%, the composition would not have changed materially in either case.

The VNQ portfolio had 163 stocks at last count, with a 7.5% annual portfolio turnover. So the churn in securities is not very different than for BBRE (8%) and is in line with what is expected from a passive ETF. In VNQ's case, the top 10 makes up closer to a third of the portfolio and not half, like our other protagonist.

VNQ

There is a lot of overlap in the names of the top 10 lists of the two. The two notable absentees from the BBRE list are the Tower REIT representatives, American Tower Corp (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp (CCI). This sub-sector also occupies the top spot within VNQ's sector allocations, comprising 13.70% of the assets.

VNQ as at Nov 30, 2023

The Retail, Industrial, Data Center, and Health Care REITs complete the top 5 list in VNQ's case, with the quintet occupying around 55% of the portfolio.

Yield

REIT investors typically have a special appreciation for income investing. Unsurprisingly, both these REITs endeavour to fill the gnawing income need of their unit holders. Both distribute quarterly in March, June, September, and December. BBRE distributions in 2023 have been stronger than the last few years, with the most recent one being 93.69 cents.

BBRE - Seeking Alpha

Since the distributions are not really consistent, using the most recent amount of 93.69 cents to extrapolate the forward yield will not be realistic. Instead, we take the trailing four quarters and get to a yield of around 3.73% (current price $88.08). Using the same process for VNQ, we get to an annual yield of around 4.02% (current price $86.68).

VNQ - Seeking Alpha

We can see that in both cases, the final distribution of the year is the strongest, as it includes any special distributions made by the underlying holdings.

Verdict

If you believe in the passive investing approach, either of these funds will do. Low expenses, low turnover, and no fanfare. We are not too keen on the passive approach (you can see our active approach returns relative to VNQ over here), but on the flip side, at least these do not employ leverage. While these funds have low yields on a relative basis, we still prefer them to most of the REIT Closed End Funds, which have been horrible on a relative basis. We show the poster child for yield chasing in CEF space, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties (AWP), which has lost in total return even to T-bills over this timeframe.

Data by YCharts

While BBRE and VNQ and generally indistinguishable, the lack of tower REITs is one criterion that might sway your opinion. VNQ has 13.1% there and BBRE's index has decided that those are not really REITs. Outside that, this battle is a draw and the David and Goliath game seems to be headed to overtime.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.