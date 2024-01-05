Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie: Still Expensive Despite The Great M&A Acumen

Jan. 05, 2024 9:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) StockMRK, PFE, CERE, IMGN1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.24K Followers

Summary

  • ABBV's Humira erosion has been well balanced by the robust growth reported by Skyrizi and Rinvoq, implying its ability to maintain a stable top/ bottom line performance ahead.
  • The management has also participated in the aggressive M&A activities observed in the biotech industry, with its choice appearing to be more promising than that of its peers.
  • On the other hand, ABBV's balance sheet reveals mixed results, with its reliance on expensive capital raises likely to occur at a time when interest rates are still elevated.
  • With annualized dividend obligations of $10.48B, we believe that its intermediate-term growth prospects may be limited since its recent acquisitions are only expected to be bottom-line accretive by 2030.
  • These tailwinds have contributed to the baked-in premium valuations and optimistic stock rally, with us preferring to wait for a moderate pull back before buying in when the stock yields 5% or more.

Teamwork and partnership conceptual image

Gajus

We previously covered AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in October 2023, discussing its mixed prospects as Humira's revenue erosion may further worsen with the US FDA approval of two directly interchangeable biosimilars.

Combined with the stock's sideways movement over the past

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.24K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dividend Growers for Life profile picture
Dividend Growers for Life
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (218)
Well, just about everything is expensive. I don't like trying to time the market, I'm lousy at it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.