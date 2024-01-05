Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Greenback Is Bid Ahead Of The Jobs Report

Summary

  • Stocks have been hit by profit-taking to start this year.
  • Gold is trading heavier. The yellow metal is trading lower for the fifth session in the past six as rising rates and a firmer dollar sap its recent strength.
  • The US jobs report is the first major data for a new month and is particularly difficult to forecast because of the absence of solid inputs.

Overview

The dollar is bid going into the December jobs report. After selling off into the end of last year, it has recovered this week. The five-day moving average is crossing the 20-day moving average against several of the currency pairs, capturing

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

