Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Concentrix: More Room Left To Run

Jan. 05, 2024 10:11 AM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC) StockTLPFF, TLPFY
Flagship Asset Management profile picture
Flagship Asset Management
124 Followers

Summary

  • After a terrible start to 2023, Concentrix's stock has made a turnaround in the 2nd half of the year, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Concentrix's share price has shown a clear divergence from main peer Teleperformance over the past few months.
  • We take a brief look at the reasons for this much-improved performance.

Smiling blond female customer service representative wearing headset using computer at desk in call center

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be reporting its FY23 results (It has a November year-end) towards the end of the month, on the 24th of January.

In light of this event, this brief article is aimed at

This article was written by

Flagship Asset Management profile picture
Flagship Asset Management
124 Followers
Flagship Asset Management is a boutique asset manager based in Cape Town, South Africa.We invest in a concentrated selection of high-conviction global equities. We follow a long-term, valuation based investment approach, and will only invest in businesses we consider to be high quality, and when our research leads us to believe they are priced below their fair value. Employees of Flagship Asset Management who contribute to Seeking Alpha in their personal capacities - are Kyle Wales.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNXC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNXC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.