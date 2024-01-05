Cautious Optimism For 2024 As The Bull Marches On

Chonlatee Sangsawang

One year ago, I opined that abysmal sentiment and the widespread obsession with recession were blinding most to the fact that the foundation of the ongoing expansion was extremely strong, largely due to the fact that it was built from the bottom up. I also asserted that rates of change for the incoming economic data would continue to improve across the board, led by the rate of inflation, which would fall faster than the Fed and consensus expected. Lastly, I expected the Fed to pivot in its policy stance during the first quarter of 2023, along with an improvement in sentiment, but I was early on both counts. The Fed did not stop raising interest rates until July, while sentiment did not recover until the year-end rally took hold. Regardless, my expectation that a new bull market would be born in 2023 was on the mark, and we saw impressive gains across the board.

Edward Jones

Unfortunately, you're only as good as your latest forecast, so here's mine for 2024. I wish I had as much clarity about the economic landscape as I did one year ago. I also wish I had the benefit of extremely depressed sentiment as a tailwind to forward market returns. Still, I remain confident for now that the economic expansion will continue and that the bull market born last year has further to go.

The Recession Obsession Continues

For those who were relentless in their forecast for a recession in 2023, many of whom are counting on one in 2024, the lesson learned is to not focus solely on one or two indicators to come to that conclusion. Instead, look at the totality of the data in the context of the current circumstances, which included a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

At the beginning of 2023, there were several indicators with historically reliable track records suggesting that a recession was highly probable. The most significant one was the inversion of the yield curve, which occurs when long-term interest rates fall below short-term interest rates, advising that the Fed was raising interest rates too high and choking off economic growth. The curve has now been inverted for 18 months, but we have not experienced a recession.

CNBC

Other indicators that raised concerns one year ago, or during the course of the year, were the steady erosion in the housing market, the year-long contraction in the manufacturing sector, and the rapid decline in the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index (LEI). There has been very little improvement on any of these fronts, but still no recession.

Conference Board

Last year, I asserted that unprecedented swings in the high-frequency economic data during the post-pandemic period had thrown a monkey wrench into what were previously reliable models for forecasting the business cycle. We spent much of last year resolving the imbalances between supply and demand, but some still exist, such as consumers' emphasis on services spending over that of goods. That depressed the manufacturing sector all year long, which in turn weighed heavily on the LEI. As a result, the bond market was understandably anticipating a rapid slowdown in the rate of economic growth through the decline in long-term interest rates, which helped to invert the yield curve. The deceleration in growth never occurred because the recovery was built on Main Street, which was a first in my lifetime. This is why most on Wall Street underestimated its strength. Main Street continues to be the reason that I think the expansion lives on in 2024, which is critical to the continuation of the bull market.

The Expansion Should Live On

I have been forecasting a soft landing for 18 months based on the fact that the post-pandemic fiscal stimulus was far more significant for the bottom 50% of households from the standpoint of income and wealth than any other demographic. Recoveries are typically instigated with tax cuts, which are intended to trickle down from the top to the bottom. This time was different. According to Federal Reserve data, the increase in wealth during the first nine months of 2022 was still favoring the bottom half, which was our springboard into 2023.

wolfstreet.com

The other unique aspect of this expansion is that the lowest paid workers realized the highest percentage increase in wages. The combination of wage growth with a surge in overall savings to more than $5 trillion by the end of 2022 helped most consumers offset the rapid increase in costs for goods and services during 2023.

Atlanta Fed

Now that excess savings have largely been worked down, and the rate of wage growth has decelerated, some are pounding the table on recession again. What they fail to recognize is that the loss of excess savings is now being offset by a return to real wage growth. By most measures, after more than two years, the rate of inflation has fallen below the rate of wage increases, restoring the purchasing power of consumer incomes.

MarketWatch

The bears warned us all year long that the increase in consumer liabilities, led by more than $1 trillion in credit card debt, would surely suffocate the consumer and end the expansion. While I grant that this is a large number, it's far less relevant than consumers' ability to service it. Household debt service payments as a percentage of disposable income is just now rising to pre-pandemic levels, which is still near a historically low level. This is why debt levels have not hampered consumer spending the way those focusing on absolute numbers asserted it would last year. It's not the number to focus on.

FRED

This also is why we continue to see a resilient labor market. Most economists view jobs and income as the drivers of consumer spending, but it's actually the other way around. Consumer spending is what fuels job growth. It's not until consumers pull back on spending that businesses slow hiring or let go of workers, which then leads to losses in spending power in a negative feedback loop. Therefore, the tip of the spear in terms of leading economic indicators for this expansion is not this morning's jobs report, but the rate of real consumer spending growth on a year-over-year basis. That is what I am focused on to determine when this expansion may be in trouble..

As of today, I see the labor market continuing to soften with monthly job growth averaging 100,000-150,000 per month, while the rate of wage growth continues to decelerate to a range of 3%-4%. That should produce a below-trend rate of economic growth in the 1%-2% range. If the rate of inflation falls to the Fed's target, those numbers will suffice for a soft landing. Still, this is largely dependent on Federal Reserve policy.

The Fed Is An Important Variable

In 2023, I advised investors to focus on what the Fed does and ignore the things that Fed officials say, including Chairman Powell, because they're threaded with hawkish rhetoric to manage expectations. The Fed never shows its hand in terms of policy and that will not change in 2024. The latest Summary of Economic Projections has officials anticipating three 25-basis-point rate cuts this year. I'm looking for six, which is consistent with the consensus of investors, as reflected in the CME Fed Funds futures market.

CME

At the moment, investors are looking for weaker economic data to support lower rates of inflation, which would allow the Fed to start reducing rates by March of this year. As the year progresses, that focus is likely to shift to concerns about the sustainability of growth as the Fed's inflation target comes into view. Therefore, the key variable to market and economic performance this year will be how rapidly the Fed reduces its benchmark rate closer to a neutral level, which I see 3%-3.5%. If the Fed remains too tight for too long with its monetary policy, it could undermine the soft landing and the bull market. That is not my base case. I think Chairman Powell wants the soft landing to be his legacy, so I expect him to be more proactive in easing policy than he was reactive when tightening it. That lesson should have been learned by now.

Rates Of Change Keep Improving

Focusing on the rates of change in numbers rather than the absolute ones is always the best approach when it comes to forecasting markets. It certainly was for investors last year. It told us that the disinflationary trend was consistently on track, and that the expansion was alive and well. The most important number over the past year has been the inflation rate, which has continued to decelerate from its high 18 months ago. The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting model has the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index falling from 3% in December to 2.8% in January. The Fed's target is within sight.

Cleveland Fed

The most important number this year will be the rate of economic growth. As a result, I will be focusing less on inflation and more on the year-over-year gains in inflation-adjusted retail sales and personal consumer spending. We need to maintain positive rates of change on these fronts to keep the expansion going. This will be challenging as the labor market softens and wage growth cools, but that is why soft landings are so hard to come by.

The Bull Market Should Continue

Last year's market gains were entirely a function of the increase in valuations, as S&P 500 earnings are expected to have grown less than 1% in 2023 on sales growth of just 2.3%. The increase in valuations was a function of lower long-term interest rates and a steadily declining rate of inflation. Those will not be tailwinds in 2024. Earnings will have to be the new catalyst, and the consensus now expects growth of 11.5% in 2024 on revenue growth of 5.5%.

FactSet

Those may seem like lofty numbers for a soft landing scenario, but the central bank rate-cut cycle should be a global phenomenon, helping to lift foreign-derived sales. Productivity is also likely to improve, helping to keep profit margins elevated near current levels. I'm certain we will see new all-time highs for the S&P 500 this year, and I believe we can surpass 5,400 before the end of the year.

I think the fuel for the bull market in the S&P 500 this year will come from investors reallocating money market assets totaling approximately $6 trillion. This mountain is enjoying a yield of better than 5% at the moment, but that won't last as the Fed starts to reduce short-term rates. We don't need to see a mass exodus from money market funds to stocks for this liquidity to have an impact. I suspect $1-2 trillion will work its way into stock and fixed-income securities that offer better yields than what declining money market rates offer as the year wears on.

Bloomberg

The Path To Success

Given my optimism about the economy and markets as we begin 2024, why would I be cautiously optimistic? We closed out 2023 with a parabolic rally in the major market averages that had the S&P 500 up nine weeks in a row, which is a feat not seen since 2004. At the same time, the bond market had a phenomenal rally as well with the 10-year Treasury yield plunging from near 5% to a low of 3.79% over just the past 10 weeks. These are astonishing numbers that have more than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 1500 trading above their 50-day moving averages. There's no longer a lack of market breadth, which was a major point of contention for the bear camp last summer. Instead, its strength is astounding, which bodes extremely well for market performance over the next 6-12 months.

That said, we're still left with this extremely overbought condition that's in the process of being resolved. Perhaps that happens by just treading water for a few weeks, but I think it more likely that we see continued profit taking after this jaw-dropping rally. Provided the economic and market fundamentals remain sound, and we continue to see improving rates of change, any pullback will be a buying opportunity. That's what I expect for now, which is why I started the year leaning with a modestly defensive posture.

The other issue of concern is the election in November. If it's anything like the one we had four years ago, there will be an increase in volatility leading up to it. There might be even more after we have the results. I don't allow politics to poison my investment strategy. I simply want to be positioned in a way, either offensively or defensively, that leads to a more profitable outcome. It's too early to tell how one should be positioned today, but that will be front and center for me as we move into the second half of the year. Therefore, I have a lot more confidence in my optimism about the first half of 2024, aside from a needed pullback than I do the second, considering the mounting unknowns. Read my morning briefs throughout the year if you would like to keep up with my outlook as I shift between offense and defense in my investment strategy.