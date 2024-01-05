statu-nascendi

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the most fascinating basic material stocks on the market, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

The Phoenix, Arizona-based copper miner has been on my radar for many years, as it is not only one of the world's largest copper miners but also a great economic indicator due to the cyclical behavior of copper prices.

My most recent article on the company was written on October 2, when I wrote the following:

While the global economy faces some turbulence, the demand for copper, driven by the energy transition and emerging markets, remains robust. The shift towards net-zero technologies, particularly electric vehicles, promises to double copper demand by 2035. However, the current challenges in cyclical demand, especially in China, are affecting copper prices. Yet, despite these short-term hurdles, FCX stands strong with a resilient business. The company's long-term outlook remains positive, and it's well-positioned to capitalize on the sustained demand for copper.

Since then, FCX shares are up 13%, beating the S&P 500 by a bit more than 300 basis points.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll update my bull case, using new developments in the copper industry and the company's own improvements to accelerate future growth.

So, let's get to it!

Copper's The Place To Be

Shortly after Christmas, copper reached its highest price since August.

Since then, the gains have been partially reversed.

TradingView (COMEX Copper)

On December 27, Bloomberg reported that base metals, in general, have experienced upside momentum, driven by optimism surrounding potential monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

Furthermore, earlier that month, Bloomberg reported that the world's copper supply is increasingly looking scarce.

Bloomberg

According to the report, the forecasted surplus of copper expected in 2024 has rapidly diminished.

Initially, the industry anticipated a period of oversupply for copper due to the start of major projects worldwide.

However, recent developments have unveiled the vulnerabilities in the supply chain from issues like political opposition, social protests, and operational setbacks.

In late November/early December, one of the world's largest copper mines faced closure due to intense public protests.

Additionally, operational challenges compelled a leading mining company to slash its production forecasts. This sudden elimination of approximately 600,000 tons of anticipated copper supply could shift the market from expecting a surplus to reaching a balance or even a deficit, raising concerns for the future.

As a result, analysts suggest that the current disruptions serve as a major warning for the copper industry.

Projections from BMO Capital Markets, initially foreseeing a surplus, now indicate a small deficit in refined copper for the upcoming year.

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies also revised their forecasts, anticipating a deficit exceeding half a million tons.

While the market's response to supply issues has been relatively subdued, any signs of demand recovery could have a substantial impact on the tight market.

This has been my thesis for a long time, as I believe that these significant long-term secular tailwinds are currently a bit hidden under cyclical weakness.

Speaking of cyclical headwinds, the chart below compares the leading economic index, the ISM Manufacturing Index, to the year-over-year performance of COMEX Copper futures.

Copper futures have started to accelerate, which could potentially indicate a bottoming process in economic growth expectations.

TradingView (COMEX Copper, ISM Index)

In other words, we are seeing that tailwinds are building for copper prices, which is why even gold miners are now starting to focus more on copper.

Just recently, the Wall Street Journal wrote that gold miners worldwide are redirecting their investments toward copper, a key component in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar power systems, amid the global energy transition.

To be specific, the surge in gold prices has prompted major players like Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) to expand their influence over copper, with deals such as Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest Mining for $15 billion and Barrick's plans to establish a significant copper operation in Pakistan.

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, the move comes as investors recognize the growing demand for copper, expected to double by 2050, driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy production.

What does this mean for Freeport-McMoRan?

A Fantastic Long-Term Investment

During its latest earnings call, the company discussed a strong long-term outlook for copper, driven by global investment in electrification.

Short-term challenges, including rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar, impacted copper prices.

However, as we now know, in recent months, these headwinds have been muted.

Furthermore, despite inventory increases, they remained relatively low historically.

On top of that, regional trends revealed growth in the U.S. power cable, building wire, and automotive sectors.

Even China showed resilience with growth in copper consumption, driven by investments in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, India, historically using less copper, displayed increasing consumption.

Looking ahead, Freeport-McMoRan's growth initiatives extend globally, with projects like the Kucing Liar development in Grasberg expected to commence production by 2030.

This project represents a substantial ore body, projecting to ramp up to 550 million pounds of copper and 560,000 ounces of gold in the next decade.

The company is also engaged in exploration activities in the Grasberg district, identifying potential below the Deep MLZ ore body.

Meanwhile, discussions in Indonesia for extension beyond 2041 are ongoing, potentially unlocking further large-scale mining opportunities in one of the world's most significant copper and gold mining districts.

In the U.S., Freeport sees a major opportunity in the Safford/Lone Star district, identifying a significant resource with the potential to add another cornerstone asset of scale.

Adding to that, the company has achieved a significant milestone with its leach innovation initiatives in the U.S.

University of Arizona (The Copper Leaching Process)

The deployment of new operating practices in traditional leaching has resulted in incremental copper production of 46 million pounds in the third quarter alone, reaching 90% of the initial target run rate of 200 million pounds per annum.

Freeport is aggressively advancing these initiatives, focusing on retaining more heat in stockpiles and applying solutions to areas that were not previously leached.

Moreover, the company is conducting targeted drilling to inject solutions into areas where blockages may have occurred over time. Leveraging data and modeling, Freeport is gearing up to scale these activities, aiming to double the incremental copper to 400 million pounds per annum.

All things considered, the company is looking to boost copper production to 4.2 billion pounds by 2025.

Based on these numbers, the company estimates that every $0.10 increase in the price of copper (per pound) could result in $420 million in additional annual copper EBITDA.

Although I do not have a specific copper price target, I am bringing this up to show what this might mean in terms of the company's valuation.

Valuation

What's so tricky about the valuation of stocks in the commodity sector is that changes in commodity prices have a huge impact on earnings expectations.

That's why I just showed Freeport's EBITDA/cash flow sensitivity.

However, even based on current estimates, FCX seems to be trading below its fair value.

Using the data in the chart below:

FCX is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 26.3x.

Its normalized valuation is 21.0x earnings.

In 2023, EPS is expected to fall by 36%, followed by three years of EPS growth between 11% and 22%.

The combination of a 21.0x multiple and these growth rates gives the stock a fair price target of roughly $51. This implies 8% annual returns through 2025. The current consensus price target is $45.

FAST Graphs

While FCX could remain stuck in a volatile sideways trend between $33 and $44 until economic growth rebounds, I remain very bullish on the company's future and expect its stock price to fly the moment global growth conditions gain upside momentum.

At that point, we will likely see a much bigger focus on long-term secular growth trends like net zero and supply shortages as well.

Takeaway

Freeport-McMoRan looks like a resilient investment amid short-term challenges in the copper industry.

Despite cyclical weaknesses, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for copper, driven by global electrification investments.

Meanwhile, recent disruptions in copper supply, coupled with increasing demand, raise concerns for a potential market shift from surplus to deficit.

FCX's strategic initiatives, including global growth projects and innovative leaching practices, aim to boost copper production significantly.

With a positive long-term outlook and a seemingly undervalued stock, FCX presents an appealing opportunity for investors, poised to deliver robust returns as global economic conditions improve.

The only reason why I do not own FCX shares is my position in the highly correlated Caterpillar (CAT) stock.