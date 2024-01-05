da-kuk

A good way to minimize errors in investment is to align it with macrotrends. Cybersecurity is one such trend as it deals with protecting the vast amount of data generated globally on a daily basis. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a good way to gain exposure to this sector as it combines several aspects I appreciate in a high-quality business: a founder at the helm who is aligned, competitive advantages, strong margins and returns, and low debt. Despite the technical challenges in the sector, I believe we can approach the investment in Fortinet from a less technical and more qualitative perspective.

Business Model

Fortinet, Inc. is one of the leading companies in the cybersecurity sector. It is a technically challenging industry with constant disruption and change. The company provides multiple solutions in the form of software and hardware for its clients. In Q3, the management announced its sales segmentation into Secure Networking, Secure Operations, and Universal SASE. They indicated their intention to expedite the transition of the business to the latter two, as they are cloud-based components. To achieve this, Fortinet has invested significantly in Point of Presence (POPs) infrastructure. A POP is a physical location in a network where devices, users, or services can connect to access other points in the network. According to Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, over the past two years, Fortinet has built 30 POPs (with another 35 in progress). Through a partnership with Google, they now have access to 180 new POPs, enabling them to catch up with competitors who typically have between 100 and 200. POPs often refer to facilities that include data centers. Nevertheless, Fortinet's strategy of building their own POPs is beneficial for future cost savings and greater vertical integration, despite the higher current capital expenditure. Additionally, Fortinet manufactures its own ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits), chips created exclusively for Fortinet's hardware and software. This in-house production enhances performance and, in the long run, reduces costs.

Market

Fortinet's Total Addressable Market is enormous, standing at $125 billion. The company's billings in 2023 are projected to reach around $5.3 billion, indicating that Fortinet currently holds only a 4% market share. This is within a highly fragmented market that is experiencing annual growth rates of 10%.

Source: Q3, 2023 Presentation

Fortinet combines a business model that sells both software and hardware. Although the hardware segment experiences slower growth and lower margins, it contributes to building an ecosystem. Once a device is installed at a customer's site, cross-selling becomes much easier. They anticipate double-digit growth for the hardware segment in the coming years. Fortinet attributes this expected growth to their superior product in this area, positioning them to gain market share when it's time for competitors' hardware replacements, as they are the largest player in this domain. However, it is highly likely that the services segment will grow at a faster rate, and since it has higher margins, we can anticipate future operational leverage for the company. Within the subscription services, there is the AI product, along with customer support, training, and repairs services.

Source: Author's representation

The slowdown experienced in the Secure Networking segment (which constitutes 70% of sales), especially in the Hardware division, follows an absolute boom post-COVID, during which customers made substantial purchases. Currently, customers are more cautious about their buying decisions, leading to inventory accumulation. However, there is an expectation that inventories will return to normal levels, allowing for the satisfaction of future demand. Given the technological nature of this product, the extent of obsolescence during inventory holding is uncertain. It's worth noting that this segment has still achieved a solid 9% growth, though it previously grew at a rapid pace of 40%. Despite facing a challenging comparison base, the company has managed to maintain a commendable growth rate.

Moreover, it's essential to consider that these cycles typically last two years, implying that we might be at the midpoint of the cycle, and the market could soon start factoring in its conclusion. As illustrated, sales are a lagging indicator, and attention should be directed towards Billings for a more timely assessment.

Source: Q3'23 Investor Slides

Management and Capital Allocation

If management by itself is one of the most important aspects of a company, in a sector as disruptive as cybersecurity, investing in a management team we can trust is extremely important. The founders, Ken Xie and Michael Xie, have been with the company since the year 2000, and together they control more than 15% of the outstanding shares. Their interests are fully aligned with the shareholders. Their extensive knowledge of the sector is significant, and their capital allocation strategy has been very effective.

The Net Income to Free Cash Flow conversion is over 100%, thanks to it being a subscription-based business. Most of the free cash flow has been allocated to share buybacks (reducing outstanding shares by -10% over the last 7 years) and some small acquisitions. Stock options represent 5% of sales and 14% of Operating Cash Flow, with a decreasing trend. This is quite favorable for a technology company. The company operates without debt and S&P Global rates Fortinet's credit category as BBB+. 90% of the capital allocated to "innovation" has been invested in research and development, with the remaining portion dedicated to merger and acquisition activities.

Source: Author's representation

Competitive Advantages

In my opinion, the key strength of this company lies in its unified platform, FortiOS (Fortinet Investor Relations Presentation, slide 31), which integrates various products and services rather than creating standalone solutions that are difficult to integrate. This not only generates a network effect but also presents high switching costs for customers, potentially leading to pricing power. The ecosystem created by the company makes it indispensable for the customer.

Source: Investor Relations Presentation

Financials

Fortinet's financials are impeccable. It has experienced very high double-digit growth in all its figures. For example, sales have grown at a rate of 23.5% (6-year CAGR), while FCF/share has grown at a rate of 63.5% (6-year CAGR), driven by operational leverage and share buybacks. This operational leverage has been due to a significant expansion of margins; for instance, the EBIT margin has increased from 7% in 2017 to an estimated 27% for the fiscal year 2023, although I will provide further commentary on this below. The returns are impressive, with average ROICs exceeding 100% in recent years. They also maintain a net cash position, with only around $1 billion in debt. Lastly, they follow an asset-light business model, where maintenance CAPEX ranges from 2% to 3% of sales.

Source: Author's representation

In the Barclays Conference, management also discussed something about the margins. In the long term, their target is 25%, but the senior vice president mentioned that he wanted the flexibility to invest in marketing, R&D, or whatever was necessary to grow the business without being constrained by the margin. In their models, a 25% margin is feasible, especially as the services segment is expected to grow more than hardware. The 27% margin from last year was attributed to the strength of the dollar, as they invoiced in dollars but paid 70% of their staff in their local currencies (which were depreciated at that time). I always appreciate a management team focused on the long-term sustainability of the business, even if it means impacting current accounting with investments that enhance their competitive advantages.

Valuation

To evaluate Fortinet, I will use a discounted cash flow model, incorporating a discount rate of 10%, a terminal growth rate of 3%, and a free cash flow growth of 15% (historically, it has been 60% CAGR in recent years). With these assumptions, the calculated fair value for Fortinet is $60 per share. If we consider a scenario with higher growth, such as 20%, the fair value would be $85 per share. However, to account for this increased growth, it might be more appropriate to raise the discount rate to 12%, in which case the fair value would be $63. In any case, I believe that Fortinet's stock is undervalued, and that's why I rate the stock as a buy.

Source: Author's representation

Risks

It is worth noting that 57% of total sales come from only three distributors. In the FY21 annual report, it's mentioned that the Exclusive distributor accounted for 31% of sales. This significant concentration not only poses a risk in itself but also raises the consideration that these distributors might resell products from competitors and could be incentivized to favor these competitors in the future, potentially at the expense of Fortinet. Nevertheless, the risk of these distributors severing ties with Fortinet, one of the top companies in the sector, seems remote. It's akin to a sports channel specializing in football, breaking agreements with the Premier League and ceasing to broadcast it. Clearly, it's a lose-lose situation for both parties. Furthermore, another major client would likely seek to absorb this new volume and gain an advantage over others. The situation appears unlikely, despite the increasing customer concentration, as these dynamics are inherent to the sector. For example, Palo Alto Networks also has 50% of its sales with three clients (cybersecurity application providers).

Inventory Risks: The accumulation of hardware devices in inventories may not always be favorable. While it enables the company to meet growing demand when the cycle changes, there is a risk of obsolescence in a rapidly evolving sector. Furthermore, 88% of their hardware is produced in Taiwan, which could be impacted in the event of a future conflict with China. However, the company likely has contingency plans in place to address this potential issue if it arises.

Disruption Risk: Given the rapid emergence and evolution of new threats today, Fortinet has a dedicated department responsible for identifying these emerging threats. They investigate these threats using AI and subsequently develop corresponding mitigations to distribute to subscribed customers. It's noteworthy that customers pay for subscriptions to benefit from these services for a period ranging from 1 to 5 years. Furthermore, thanks to its scale, Fortinet has a very high R&D budget in absolute terms, as well as an extensive customer distribution. All of this is complemented by founders at the helm with deep knowledge of the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Fortinet is a great company for having exposure to the cybersecurity sector. The lack of expertise can be mitigated by placing trust in a well-aligned management team with expertise in the field. Additionally, the fantastic fundamentals and scale provide protection against disruptive threats. The company can also defend itself through the ecosystem it creates by combining software and hardware, even as it increasingly focuses on the more profitable segments of services. Overall, I find the price attractive, and I anticipate satisfactory long-term results.