Lynas Rare Earths: Leading Pure Play Rare Earths Company With Growth

Jan. 05, 2024 10:43 AM ET
Summary

  • Lynas Rare Earths is a leading miner and processor of non-Chinese rare earth elements.
  • The company is on track to double its production of NdPr by the end of 2024.
  • Lynas looks reasonably valued and may benefit from rising geopolitical tensions between China and the Western world.

Recently, I wrote an article reviewing the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX). While rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China could benefit rare earth prices, I noted that the REMX ETF was overly concentrated on lithium miners

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LYSDY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

W
William Frey
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (1.17K)
Another risk is that China floods the market to drive out the competition and have the West remain dependent on China. I am long Lynas and the above is my fear; but I think Lynas is one of the companies that would survive a low price environment (although it would hurt the stock price for a year or two) and I believe that the US is committed to domesticating supply and Lynas will be a prime beneficiary of that. Would like to see them buyout a US miner to not only have processing in the US, but also mining.
