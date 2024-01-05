Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
December Jobs Report: Payroll Topper Should Temper Rate Expectations

Summary

  • In the first Jobs Friday of 2024, the monthly report released by the Labor Department showed a 216,000 increase in non-farm payrolls, well above expectations.
  • Despite the beat, the U.S. economy added less than 3.0M total jobs in 2023, well under the pace of hiring in 2022.
  • Investors seeking solace after a rocky start to the equity markets in 2024 may not have found it in today's jobs report.
  • While looser monetary policy shouldn't be ruled out, the extent and timing of any Fed policy shift likely needs to be reconsidered, in my view.
Construction workers installing panels while building a manufactured house

Hispanolistic

Equity markets were on edge heading into the final monthly payroll detail of 2023. On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) closed lower for the fifth consecutive day, its worst streak since October 2022. Unfortunately, today’s release may not have had the desired

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

