Growth Portfolio 2023 Review: Rising From The Ashes

Jan. 05, 2024
Arne Verheyde
Summary

  • The portfolio has experienced losses since 2021, but saw some improvement in late 2023 with a 60% rally, ending the year at over 25% return.
  • In the wake of this rally, I have made some rebalances, taking some profit from outperforming stocks to buy cheaper and/or higher conviction stocks.
  • Given lower inflation and lowering of interest, there is the potential for valuation expansion of growth stocks on top of their growth.
  • Nevertheless, by using short-term rallies such as the late 2023 one for some profit-taking, the goal is to gradually shift the portfolio over time towards less risky stocks/positions.

Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

Investment Thesis

After having seen the gains of my portfolio in 2020 evaporate since February 2021, buying the dips through 2022 proved to be a mistake as my portfolio kept losing more of its value over time. I have since left

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PUBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

