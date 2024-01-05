Growth Portfolio 2023 Review: Rising From The Ashes

Vertigo3d

Investment Thesis

After having seen the gains of my portfolio in 2020 evaporate since February 2021, buying the dips through 2022 proved to be a mistake as my portfolio kept losing more of its value over time. I have since left the portfolio largely untouched in 2023.

Nevertheless, in the latter part of 2023, after nearly three years, the portfolio finally saw some pockets of (out)performance again. A 60% rally made it end the year up a bit over 25%. Although the overall performance remains in the red.

I have made some slight adjustments and balances in the wake of the recent rally, but for the most part, I will remain with the original strategy of continuing to be a long-term investor in growth stocks, even if it was just to see the portfolio recover to the heights of early 2021.

Background

The previous portfolio coverage was in April last year: I Didn't Think My Portfolio Could Sink Lower.

Portfolio performance

In the graph below, the performance (alpha) is displayed as the portfolio value (on each day) divided by the invested capital, with 2023 starting around the 1121 mark. It shows quite stable performance through the year, except for the major rally at the end of the year, getting closer back to 1x.

As discussed in previous reviews, the gains through H1'20 and early 2021 were driven by COVID-19 tech-growth stocks including Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Twilio Inc. (TWLO). Since then, in the wake of inflation, lower financial growth performance and higher interest rates, the portfolio saw a similar decline as ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

At its lowest point, the value declined to 0.6x invested capital. The most recent such low occurred in late October. Since then, the portfolio has grown for the last two months, reaching its recent peak in late December at 0.97x. This means the portfolio has grown by 60% in the last two months.

So in essence I am getting back to breakeven. Overall, as the chart displays the total performance since the start of my investment 'career', it shows (aside from the obvious failure to capitalize on the COVID-19 bubble) that some of the more successful stocks have been offset by basically raw loss of capital from some completely failed stocks, as discussed further below.

Portfolio changes

Positions closed during 2023:

American Well Corporation (completely) (AMWL).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (partially) (BABA).

Duolingo, Inc. (partially) (DUOL).

Intel Corporation (partially) (INTC).

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (partially) (AFRM).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (partially) (PLTR).

Alteryx, Inc. (completely) (AYX).

Adyen N.V. (completely) (OTCPK:ADYEY).

Unity Software Inc. (completely) (U).

monday.com Ltd. (completely) (MNDY).

Stocks bought during 2023:

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) (negligible).

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR).

Intel Corporation (INTC).

SentinelOne, Inc. (S).

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT).

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG).

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM).

Adyen N.V. (ADYEY).

Overall, these changes are mostly some rebalances, not fundamental changes. Most changes occurred at the end of December, near the (for now) recent portfolio peak.

The thought process was as follows. Some stocks have had a decent run in especially the last two months. One of the strongest examples is Affirm, which has basically 5x'd from its lows. This serves as an example of why just cutting losers may not necessarily be the best strategy, especially if the company itself (not the stock) is not on an obvious downward trajectory, then if investors' sentiment were to shift, such companies could still see a larger shift in valuation than if that leftover money from cutting the position had been shifted to a safer stock. In other words, being a long-term growth investor means staying invested through the lows in the same stocks.

Two other examples are Intel and Adyen. As such, combined with a lack (but not necessarily a complete loss, to be sure) of conviction (even if it was just from less closely following the progress and earnings reports of some companies), this made it seem apt to take some profit from some of these positions. In the list of closed positions, this reasoning applied to all stocks from Duolingo onwards.

After selling these stocks, I then bought some other stocks. The reasoning for buying the stocks listed (the ones from SentinelOne and onwards are those bought in December) is that the goal in the last 1-2 years has been to make the portfolio a bit more stable. Since it has actually always been the goal to buy growth stocks with a reasonable valuation, this meant that there were and still are some stocks in the portfolio that have not really recovered yet from their decline, and whose fundamental thesis still applies. To apply this to the discussion regarding the Affirm rally, a ~5x rally is indeed the sort of returns one seeks in growth investing, although in this case this simply meant getting back to a bit over breakeven in the position. However, the multiyear portfolio decline has exposed the other side of growth investing, and hence indeed the portfolio's long-term goal is to gradually shift towards safer stocks with less downside.

Two new stocks are Pure Storage and Adyen, which (indeed) belong to the category of medium-growth GARP. Note that while I indeed sold Adyen after its short-term rally, I actually bought more of the stock than the starter position I had opened before the rally.

One stock specifically worth discussing is PubMatic, as it (unfortunately) still represents the stock with the biggest invested capital (at around $30 cost basis). While its growth rate has flattened significantly with no assurance of a recovery to high growth, its EBITDA multiple is in the high single digits, meaning it is actually a quite safe stock.

Another quick mention could go to Intel, which as discussed on SeekingAlpha and Twitter I would currently consider to be overvalued.

Further, Alteryx was sold because the company would go private. Unfortunately, similar to the ironSource case, the Alteryx deal really isn't beneficial to shareholders.

Further discussion

The original goal of the portfolio was to invest in small to medium-sized companies with a large runway for growth, therefore having the ability to outperform the large/mega caps. Arguably this goal has (aside from the COVID-19 rally/bubble) not been accomplished, as the "Magnificent 7" has also had a very strong run in 2023. In hindsight, investing in these companies probably would have delivered a far more stable, resilient portfolio with lower losses/declines and higher alpha.

Nevertheless, perhaps I am making the same mistake as in 2020, but after the strong performance of these mega caps, it simply doesn't seem opportune to invest in them after all, currently, which is why they are (aside from Intel) still absent from the portfolio.

The stock I have probably considered most is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). This stock currently still has a very reasonable valuation and I have also given it a bullish rating. However, according to my own analysis, it is clear that TSMC is quickly losing the technology leadership position it has had for years, which creates an uncertain risk that is hard to quantify. For example, if Apple were to jump ship, literally a full quarter of its revenue would disappear. The nature of exponential trends (which Moore's Law is) is simply that it is very disadvantageous to be behind, which therefore puts TSMC's entire leading-edge business at risk of getting eaten by Intel Foundry Services, as customers simply cannot afford to use trailing edge transistors for their products (as these will be sorely uncompetitive against those that do use leading-edge transistors).

Portfolio losers/mistakes

As mentioned, being down 45% on the position despite being my largest investment, PubMatic represents the biggest loser in the portfolio.

The next five stocks (based on dollar losses) are Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), Invitae Corporation (NVTA), Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) and Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR). Aside from Upstart, these stocks I would consider to be simply wasted money. When looking at the % gain/loss, a few other stocks join this list: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (SEA). This makes for 6 stocks with a loss of over 80%, and a further 6 stocks with a loss of 50-80%.

Given how much these names have declined, this makes it basically irrelevant whether or not these positions get sold as their return basically rounds down to 0 (i.e., full capital loss).

In general, the key lesson here is to be (come) much more rigorous in which stocks to open positions in, especially regarding a company's (path to) profitability.

Biggest winners

The biggest winner in the portfolio remains NIO Inc. (NIO), one of the initial stocks in the portfolio in late 2019. This is despite the decline from ~$60 to ~$10. Fortunately, I did sell a portion around $45. This case is indeed one of the reasons or lessons learned for taking some profits near a high (the inverse of cost averaging into a position as the stock goes down), which led me to the recent slight portfolio rebalance as described above.

The 4 other notable gainers currently are Intel, Monday, Unity and Duolingo, all of which as mentioned I sold some shares of recently.

Outlook

Looking at the portfolio's start to 2024, seeing some underperformance to start the year after the rally shouldn't be surprising.

Nevertheless, in the long-term, the outlook for growth investing has arguably become a bit brighter, as tailwinds include the lowering of inflation and interest rates, which could increase valuations, combined with the general growth of these companies.

As I have not reviewed each position in-depth, and in general of course, multiyear growth outlooks are unknown/uncertain, there remain risks. But given the steady progress some companies are making, there should also be potential for returns (beyond getting back to breakeven) in the long term.

Concretely, the underwhelming portfolio performance in recent years combined the many stocks (42) that it contains (which makes it hard to manage) combined with a lack of substantial capital to add to positions led me to a mostly passive approach in 2023. As such, the goal for 2024 will be to review more thoroughly at least some of the positions. Besides that, however, the approach will likely be similar: seeking to take some (partial) profit from short-term rallies, and shift this capital to higher conviction and/or less expensive/risky positions.

Investor Takeaway

In reviewing the portfolio, after the rally in the last two months of 2023, it has become a bit healthier and finally getting closer to breakeven. Overall, the portfolio has returned a bit over 25% in 2023 due to a 60% rally in the last two months (going from -20% to +25% return for the year).

As discussed, there are some mistakes that have cost a lot of money, but many of the largest positions are currently around breakeven in terms of return. The two biggest positions remain PubMatic, a for now low growth stock with a very low valuation, and SentinelOne, Inc. (S), a high growth stock with a very reasonable valuation given its growth rate and potential for multiyear cumulative growth.

In the near term, if not for the late rally in 2023, the pattern of a stagnating to downward going portfolio could have continued. As discussed, this has been due to a combination of compressed valuations, but also a flattening of growth in many of the companies owned. Hence, more in line with the bullish case of high risk/reward growth stocks, it could take much longer for the portfolio to deliver substantial alpha. Given that the lack of profit-taking (combined with investing in companies with a long/questionable path towards profitability) was ultimately my main mistake during the COVID-19 bubble, this will continue to be a focus going forward in terms of risk management.

The COVID-19 rally delivered but then also wiped out perhaps a decade or more of gains in just months. This timeline probably also aligns with the expectation that it also could take years for interest rates (and with that the general valuation of growth stocks) to come meaningfully down again. So in the bull case, if some of the main positions become multi-baggers in the next decade or so (a combination of execution and valuation expansion, perhaps aided by macro factors), then the portfolio could still become successful (again).

