Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EDIV ETF: A Mixed Perspective

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has outperformed US and global markets, delivering 40% returns over the past year.
  • Yet, EDIV's multi-pronged screening process for selecting stocks has not translated into long-term alpha.
  • Despite the strong growth landscape for emerging markets in 2024, EDIV is priced at a discount and could benefit from some mean-reversion given the dollar's prospects.
  • The risk-reward on the EDIV's long-term chart looks unappealing.

Emerging market

aluxum

Introduction

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV), a $350m sized product that focuses on 100 emerging market stocks has performed impressively over the past year, delivering returns of 40%, and consequently also outperforming both the US markets (by 1.6x), and the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EDIV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EDIV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDIV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.