Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Near-Term Growth Slightly Muted, But Long-Term Remains Fine

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage from August 2023 via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) would continue to execute just as it did previously, driving growth and taking advantage of the secular tailwind in demand for more high-performance computing [HPC] and AI. My previous expectations played out in the recent quarter’s performance, where HPC and AI continued to see strong growth.

I am reiterating my buy rating for HPE as the long-term growth outlook remains bright for HPE. While growth is likely to be muted in the near term due to backlog digestion, which I see as a temporal issue, the thing to note is that underlying demand has not weakened. The demand for HPC and AI remains strong, and demand for storage and compute is stabilizing or recovering.

Financials / Valuation

HPE 4Q23 results on 29th November 2023. 4Q23 performance was in line with consensus expectations. HPE reported revenue of $7.4 billion vs. consensus of $7.4 billion, led by stronger demand for HPC and AI solutions. By segment, compute revenue was down 31% y/y, while HPC and AI revenues were up 37% y/y, Storage revenues were down 13% y/y, and Intelligent Edge revenues were up +41% y/y. Both gross and EBIT margins tracked slightly lower than expected, at 34.8% vs. 35.1% and 9.7% vs. 10.1%. EPS tracked to $0.52 vs. consensus estimate of $0.50, with better non-operating income driving the beat. On a full year basis, HPE reported total revenue of $29.13 billion, growing 2.2% vs FY22, and net income came in at ~$2.3 billion, translating to a margin of 8%. FY23 revenue did not meet my previous expectations, which I attribute to the weakness in traditional compute.

Generally, I am still optimistic on the long-term growth, it is just that I am wrong at the timing of recovery in the near-term. I originally thought that FY23 was going to be the year of recovery, but given that growth is likely to slow down due to backlog digestion in Compute (which is ~50% of total revenue), I revised my growth assumption for FY24 to reflect this. My stance is that customers need to reorder eventually after the backlog depletes, and I expect this to happen in FY25, which will drive growth acceleration to a mid-single digit percentage. My FY24 net income assumption is based on management FY24 EPS guidance, which suggests an improvement in net margin. HPE management has a pretty good track record in meeting its guidance, where over the past 7 years, it has always meet guidance except for 2 occasions (2Q22 and 3Q22). I expect the margin to stay flat in FY25. Overall, I believe HPE is performing well, but from a valuation perspective, it should continue to trade at a discount to peers like SAP, Oracle, IBM, and NetApp because of its weaker growth profile and lower margin. Historically, HPE has traded at a 40% discount to these peers on average. Peers, on average, are trading at ~15x forward PE, and applying a 40% discount equates to ~8x forward PE. As such, I model HPE using 8x forward PE.

Comments

While the stock price movement has been choppy, I thought HPE as a business was doing quite well. With $3.6 billion in server orders, including accelerated processing units [APUs], placed with HPE in FY23, the growth outlook is still looking good. In fact, this is an increase of $600 million since the Securities Analyst Meeting [SAM]. Since these orders include GPU-based orders, I am even more convinced that HPE is riding the HPC and AI demand tailwinds. Another interesting development that indicates a potential turnaround in traditional computing demand is that, in the fourth quarter, management noticed a rise in demand for traditional compute AI servers. The demand was driven by the fact that more enterprise customers are looking for turnkey solutions. For context, in FY23 and 4Q23, APUs accounted for 25% and 32% of HPE's total server orders, respectively; supercomputers accounted for less than 10% of APU orders. From a math standpoint, this means growth can accelerate from here as supercomputers become a larger piece of the pie. I am positive that the demand for high-performance PCs will only grow from here as the world continues to leverage more AI powers to function. Note that management's long-term growth guide is double-digit percentage growth. In FY24, they expect revenue growth in HPC and AI to be above their expected trend. The only constraint to growth is the supply of GPUs, so that is something to take note of. While this is a concern from a volume perspective, the negating factor is that pricing is likely to go up if the supply deficit is huge, which HPE can pass through to customers.

Aside from HPC and AI, HPE is also seeing continued momentum in Intelligent Edge. The long-term goals of low double-digit revenue growth and mid-twenties EBIT margins were significantly surpassed by the segment's 40% y/y growth in revenue and 29.5% EBIT margins. However, I would exercise caution when extrapolating this growth, as client digestion of previously placed orders is likely to keep demand for core products (like switching and wireless) soft in the coming quarters. In FY24, management anticipates that Intelligent Edge will see growth that is slightly lower than in FY23. While this is a major decline from the 42% in FY23, I think viewing growth on a 2-year stack basis makes more sense. Assuming FY24 were to grow at 2 to 3% (low single digits), 2-year stack growth is still 40+% in FY24. Not only is Intelligent Edge seeing stabilization, but storage demand is as well. With three straight quarters of stable demand (revenue stable at over $1 billion and growing sequentially, albeit modestly), demand seems to be stabilizing, even though storage revenue fell 15% year over year in 4Q23. I think the outlook for Storage revenue is bright, as HPE should continue to benefit from the mix shift towards HPE Alletra, which is showing tremendous growth of more than 50% y/y. While I am not confident about the near-term volatility of Storage demand, I am confident that long-term Storage demand will continue to grow as the growing demand for AI will drive increased demand for Storage. More AI usage leads to more data, which leads to more storage.

As for traditional Compute, I have quite a balanced view of it after the 4Q23 performance. While revenue was down 31%, the reason appears to be temporal rather than structural. Customers consuming earlier orders resulted in fewer new orders, and converting orders from their backlog more quickly than anticipated was the main cause of the growth slowdown. As customers continue to run down their backlogs, they eventually need to order more. I believe the cycle is already showing signs of turning, as HPE has seen two quarters of sequential improvement in demand in units and stable pricing in 2H23.

Risk & Conclusion

Device sales could fall short of projections if corporate IT expenditures and data center capital expenditures are lower than anticipated. In addition, the recovery in traditional computing might take longer than I expected, which could cause slowdowns in growth.

Summarizing this post, I reiterate my buy rating on HPE. The sustained demand for HPC, AI, and the stabilization in storage and Intelligent Edge are all positive. I've revised my FY24 growth assumptions, foreseeing a rebound in FY25 post-backlog depletion. Notably, the $3.6 billion server orders and the recovering demand for traditional compute AI servers indicate that HPE is benefiting from the secular tailwind for more computing powers.