Rose's Income Garden December And Year-End Success Report: 5.9% Projected Dividend Yield

gesrey

Rose's Income Garden portfolio is named "RIG"

RIG is a quality, value-built, primarily defensive income portfolio currently with 81 stocks from 11 all sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and real estate investments. It generally has less beta price movement than the overall market, while it strives for retirement income and high dividend yield. It ended 2023 with value up 2.41% without dividends and a 5% dividend yield.

RIG has outperformed the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by 14% since its inception on November 19th, 2021, and has consistently had positive returns each year since then. It is also green YTD in 2024 and beating SPY by 2.34%

Yearly Performance

Below is a chart of yearly performance statistics found at our Investing Group ("IG") service for RIG and SPY shown by year and total return since RIG's November 2021 inception.

2023 2022 2021 (Since Nov. 19) RIG SPY RIG SPY RIG SPY 6.24% 26.02% 2.83% (18.15%) 5.21% 1.64% Click to enlarge

SPY had an awful negative (18.15%) return in 2022, while RIG was strongly positive and has had positive results each and every year, with 2023 being the highest. RIG has a 4.77% advantage over the time period, being up 14.28% since inception while SPY was up 9.51%. The values do include dividends, which contributes to making RIG a steady success. Dividends matter, and knowing how much is needed for yearly income in retirement can make a huge difference for enjoying it.

The RIG dividend forward yield estimate is 5.89% even with portfolio value rising and includes ~13.6% cash and equivalents. Compare that to SPY with a current yield of 1.43%.

RIG value continues to outperform SPY already in 2024, a nice surprise in value, rising 1.52% while SPY is down 1.05%, thus beating it by 2.56% just these first few days of January. See the chart below from our IG service.

2024 RIG SPY 1.52% (1.05%) Click to enlarge

Price Movement For RIG

A roller coaster ride has been the investing action for most everyone over the last 2+ years and RIG is no exception. RIG value performance is shown in the chart below. It has been a roller coaster ride since inception in mid Nov 2021, and happily back up to the top once again while still rising into 2024. Most everyone has to have enjoyed the last few weeks of December, but November was also quite delightful, especially for RIG.

RIG price movement since Nov 2021 inception (The Macro Trading Factory Dec 30, 2023)

RIG price chart since Nov 21, 2021, inception.

Dividend Income

The Garden: "RIG" has 81 stocks. 50.6% or 41 different companies paid for December, 2 of 8 monthly payers paid twice, there were 6 raises, 1 special payment and a cut.

Below are the companies listed in order by the date of the month received.

Companies with raises are listed in bold print.

The 2 companies that paid twice have only their ticker listed in bold.

Abbreviations used:

Day Rec'd = The date on the month the payment was received.

div/sh = The amount of the dividend paid in US$.

Yearly $ Div = The current or forward yearly dividend amount expected

Div% Yield = The yearly $ Div divided by the 1/4 price as shown in the chart

1 /4 Price = January 4th price as listed by Google Finance on that date

Current Price in the last column is for January 4th, 2024.

Stock Stock Day div/sh Yearly Div% Other Dividend 1/4 Ticker Name Rec'd $ Div Yield Comments Price (PNNT) PennantPark Inv 1 0.07 0.84 11.81% Monthly Pay 7.11 (PFLT) PennantPark Float 1 0.1025 1.23 11.55% Monthly Pay 10.65 (MAC) Macerich 1 0.17 0.68 4.59% 14.82 (V) Visa 1 0.52 2.08 0.80% Raise from 45c 260.13 (WEC) Wisconsin Energy 1 0.78 3.12 3.61% Raise next to 83.5c 86.51 (ENB) Enbridge 1 0.6568 2.64 7.22% Varies/ Canada 36.59 (LYB) LyondellBasell 4 1.25 5 5.18% 96.5 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 5 1.19 4.76 2.95% 161.62 (SO) Southern Co 6 0.7 2.8 3.87% 72.37 (JPST) J.P. Morgan US ETF 6 0.2216 2.5 4.97% Monthly Pay varies 50.26 (SHYG) iSh HY Corp ETF 7 0.2297 2.99 7.11% Monthly Pay varies 42.04 (CMI) Cummins 7 1.68 6.72 2.84% 236.97 (AMGN) Amgen 8 2.13 8.52 2.81% raise expected next 303.72 (BITO) ProShares Bitcoin 8 0.1269 2.83 13.15% Monthly Pay varies 21.52 (BITO) Proshares Bitcoin 28 0.147 3.10 14.41% 2nd Dec Paymt / no Jan 21.52 (TGT) Target 11 1.1 4.4 3.13% 140.36 (XOM) Exxon Mobil 11 0.95 3.8 3.69% Raise from 91c 102.87 (CVX) Chevron 11 1.51 6.04 3.99% 151.54 (DNP) DNP Select Inc Fund 11 0.065 0.78 8.88% Monthly Pay 8.78 (WBA) Walgreens BA 12 0.48 1.92 8.09% raise way overdue! 23.72 (HD) Home Depot 14 2.09 8.36 2.46% 340.41 (KO) Coca-Cola 15 0.46 1.84 3.07% 60.01 (MGEE) Madison Gas & Elec 15 0.4275 1.71 2.34% 73.18 (OBDC) Blue Owl Capital 15 0.08 1.57 10.52% Special payment only 14.92 (HSY) Hershey 15 1.192 4.77 2.48% 192.23 (NS.PR.C) NuStar Energy PrfC 15 0.7845 3.1 12.14% Raise w/ Libor varies 25.54 (VTRS) Viatris 15 0.48 0.48 4.14% No raise/ overdue 11.59 (MCD) McDonald's 15 1.67 6.08 2.06% Raise from $1.52 294.49 (DUK) Duke 18 1.025 4.1 4.14% 99.12 (SBLK) Star Bulk Carriers 7 0.22 1.57 7.09% Cut from 35c. 22.14 (SHEL) Shell plc 20 0.662 2.65 3.97% 66.78 (D) Dominion Energy 20 0.6675 2.67 5.52% Raise way overdue! 48.4 (SHYG) iShares HY Corp ETF 20 0.2316 2.99 7.11% 2nd monthly payment 42.04 (SLRC) SLR Investment 28 0.41 1.64 10.82% Switch to quarterly 15.16 (ARCC) Ares Capital 28 0.48 1.92 9.33% 20.57 (UNP) Union Pacific 28 1.3 5.2 2.14% Raise overdue 243.19 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Fund 28 0.1175 1.41 10.38% Monthly Pay 13.59 (AVGO) Broadcom 29 5.25 18.4 1.73% Raise from $4.60 1061.12 (SPG) Simon Prop Grp 29 1.9 7.6 5.41% 140.61 (LMT) Lockheed Martin 29 3.15 12.6 2.72% Raise from $3 463.15 (TCPC) BlackRock TCP Cap 29 0.59 1.46 12.22% 34c Reg + 25c Special 11.77 (NMFC) New Mountain Fin 29 0.32 1.28 9.93% 12.89 (NML) Neuberger Berman ETF 0.0584 0.7 10.04% Monthly Pay 6.97 Click to enlarge

The 2 monthly payers, BITO and SHYG that paid twice on different dates most likely will not pay in January 2024.

Raises-6

1 - Visa

Visa is considered a payment technology company. It has an AA- S&P credit rating, 5-year DGR of nearly 17% and 16 years of giving raises.

The 7c raise from 45c to 52c = 15.5% is just a bit below the norm, but still very welcome, which makes up for the low 0.8% dividend yield. It has a place in any dividend growth portfolio and a mostly rising price will generally hold its value and can offer positive capital gains in time.

2 - Exxon Mobil

The integrated international oil and gas company has an AA- S&P credit rating, 5-year DGR of 2.67% and 41 years of continuous raises.

The raise of 4c from 91c to 95c = 4.4%, so heading upward nicely from average. Along with the 3.8% yield and a rising price it has been a nice stock to own over the last few years.

3 - NuStar Energy preferred C

NuStar Energy is a company involved in the transportation, Terminaling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels. The preferred shares are past the call date of Dec 15th, 2022. The distribution is now floating with 3M Libor + 6.88%. The last payment was a raise and will vary each time with interest rates. As listed it was a nice 12+% yield.

4 - McDonald's

This company is a consumer Staple sector restaurant operator and franchisor with a BBB+ S&P credit rating, 5-year DGR of 8.3% and 48 years of raises.

The raise of 15c from $1.52 to $1.67 = 9.9% was quite nice, juicy and appreciated and its price is also on the rise.

5- Broadcom

The technology company specializes in semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software, having just purchased VMWare. It has a BBB S&P credit rating, 5-year DGR of 14.9% and 13 years of raises.

The raise of 65c from $4.60 to $5.25 = 14.1% keeping with the current level of raises. It was not exactly expected because of the recent purchase of VMWare. The market loves this company along with many other tech stocks and its price has risen and the yield is now quite below 2% and revealing perhaps a bit of over valuation.

6- Lockheed Martin

This international security and aerospace company has an A- S&P credit rating, 5-year DGR of 8.2% and 20 years of raises.

The raise of 15c from $3 to $3.15 = 5% which is not in keeping with the past and somewhat disappointing. The price is steady and is probably near or at fair value.

Special Payment

Blue Owl Capital

This is a BDC or business development company in the financial sector has a BBB- S&P credit rating. It separates its special payments from its regular ones, which is fine with me. This is a special 8c payment with the regular payment of 35c to be paid on January 12th.

BlackRock TCP Capital

This is a BDC, or business development company, in the financial sector with no S&P credit rating. This last year has been good for special dividends from it helping in giving it a 5-year DGR of 4.3%. This is a huge special payment of 25c given along with the regular. I do look at next year being perhaps more stressful and the dividend going back to more normal levels and only regular payments being given. That normal payment was 32c to start the year, rose to 34c as shown below in a list of the payments received for 2023. The first date is the record date and the 2nd is the payment date.

TCPC 2023 dividend record (FAST Graphs January 3, 2024)

I believe they will try to keep with the 34c per quarter, but I love surprises and hopefully will not be disappointed.

Cut -1

Star Bulk Carriers

This is a dry bulk international shipping carrier. It has a varied dividend shown below from FAST Graphs. The first date is the record date and the 2nd one is the pay date.

SBLK 2023 dividend record (FAST Graphs Jan 3, 2024)

With shipping rates rising hugely just this month, I am expecting a more generous payment to be announced for March payment. This was a somewhat disappointing year for owning this stock.

New Dividend Payers

1- BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF primarily uses futures contracts and pays monthly.

It has a variable dividend that ended 2023 at $3.10 with a high yield which is not guaranteed.

It paid twice with the dates and amounts shown. I do not expect a payment for January, with it restarting in February 2024.

2- SHYG

iShares 0-5 year high yield corporate bond ETF is an index that reflects US corporate bond debt and generally pays monthly. It paid twice in December, and I expect no payment in January 2024.

Summary/ Conclusion

The "Trades Log" data for the RIG portfolio at our IG service has all the exact prices and dates for all transactions and add-ons since the September 2021 inception. December, as well as November, gave RIG a nice big kick in value making it come close to an all-time high. The ATH was hit on January 2nd and today looks to increase it as well. More income was received with adding those monthly payers and keeping cash alternatives earning at least a 5% yield. The want-to-buy list is constantly updated for all the dividend raises in existing positions and other desired stocks for good values. I am very glad to have ~14% cash and cash equivalents to do work with into 2024.