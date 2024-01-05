Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jumia Excellent Progress; The Apex Of Change

Jan. 05, 2024 11:38 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Stock
Summary

  • Jumia reported improved expenses and losses, with a 71% drop in quarterly cash burn and a 67% drop in adjusted EBITDA loss.
  • The company is experiencing growth in GMV of physical goods, expansion into secondary cities and rural areas, and an increase in repurchase rates from new customers.
  • Jumia's CEO, Francis Dufay, has a clear plan and is executing it well, leading to faith in the company's future.

Scooter Motorcycles of the delivery service firm Jumia logistics services parked.

Slimoche

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Lede

We reiterate our bullish (but speculative) stance on Jumia but note bankruptcy risk. This is not an investment for everyone.

The CEO, Francis Dufay, has a clear plan, but more importantly, is executing on that plan impeccably well. Our

Ophir Gottlieb (CEO & Co-founder) — Ophir Gottlieb is the CEO & Co-founder of Capital Market Laboratories (CML).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JMIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Thank you for your time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

