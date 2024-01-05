Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Portfolio Return Expectations By Investors Are Too High

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The gap between investors’ and advisors’ portfolio return expectations in the U.S. is the widest of any country.
  • That gap is unsurprising given the outsized returns relative to long-term historical portfolio returns since the “Financial Crisis.”.
  • However, can those expectations continue to be met in the future?

Financial growth, Interest rate increase, Interest rate financial

Ton Photograph

A stunning post from VisualCapitalist showed a poll of 8550 investors and 2700 advisors and the gap between the two of future portfolio return expectations. The poll was global; however, I will focus on this post’s domestic portfolio return expectations.

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.44K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

c
ccking3
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (3.72K)
You lost me with your comment “egregious use of buybacks to boost earnings per share”.

There is nothing egregious about companies choosing to buy in their stock instead of investing it or paying out dividends and to date those buybacks have proven to be quite smart decisions.

And while I agree that people’s return expectations are likely too high, comparing the US to high inflation countries like Mexico and Chile seems unusual.
luckylalo profile picture
luckylalo
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (3.92K)
The idea that these foreign stock markets are going to get those kinds of returns is very dubious.

I own some ETFs with specific focus on certain nations, but I know that the odds that they will achieve the same sort of premium valuations as U.S. stocks is small.

Fact is, most nations just never achieve the same valuation premiums as U.S. markets.

The major reason is that U.S. corporations are simply better businesses of a better quality.

There are lots of foreign stock markets that have had low valuations for a long time and have never achieved these expected predictions of growth.
K
KFYY
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (2.87K)
Yet, there are still very undervalued stocks. For example, BP with
EV/EBITDA < 2.2

Also: TTE, Shell, VET, VTLE
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.