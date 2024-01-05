magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may differ.

The firm is a late-stage biotech company developing a treatment for bladder cancer.

I favor CG Oncology, Inc.'s focus on one cancer type and would not be surprised if the company has significant acquisition interest from major pharma firms.

I'll provide an update when we learn more about IPO details.

CG Oncology Overview

Irvine, California-based CG Oncology, Inc. was founded to develop its product cretostimogene for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer [NMIBC].

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Arthur Kuan, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2017 and is a founding member of Ally Bridge Group, a healthcare investment firm.

The firm's lead candidate is currently in various trials, the most advanced of which is its BOND-003 Phase 3 trial as a monotherapy for high-risk patients.

The company is also evaluating the candidate in combination with already-approved pembrolizumab in a Phase 2 trial.

In its BOND-003 Phase 3 trial, interim data has shown a high rate of complete response, i.e., no bladder cancer, after administration of the drug.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

SEC

CG Oncology has booked a fair market value investment of $313.7 million as of September 30, 2023, from investors, including ORI Capital, Decheng Capital Global Life Sciences, Foresite Capital, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Longitude Venture Partners and TCG.

CG Oncology's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by BCC Research, the global market for bladder cancer treatment was an estimated $3.43 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $4.71 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.03% from 2019 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing incidence of bladder cancer, growing healthcare expenditures and the continuing use of tobacco products.

Also, recent successful products have been approved for use, such as Opdivo by Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Tecentriq by Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

enGene Inc.

Gilead Sciences.

Hoffman-La Roche AG (Roche).

ImmunityBio.

Johnson & Johnson.

Merck.

Protara Therapeutics.

Pfizer.

UroGen Pharma.

CG Oncology, Inc. Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical for a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development activities.

Below are the company's financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $203.7 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $12.0 million in total liabilities.

CG Oncology, Inc. IPO Details

CG Oncology intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure could be higher.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the research and development of cretostimogene, including certain manufacturing activities, and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not subject to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

Listed book runners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cantor and LifeSci Capital.

Commentary About CG Oncology's IPO

CGON is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund advancing its drug candidate through continued trials.

The firm's lead candidate, BOND-003, has shown a high rate of complete response, i.e., no bladder cancer, after administration of the drug in Phase 3 trials.

The market opportunity for treating bladder cancer is reasonably large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management has disclosed certain pharma firm collaboration agreements to license its drug for further development in various Asian countries.

The company's investor syndicate includes Kissei Pharmaceuticals, a licensor in Asia, as well as several institutional venture capital firms that are active in biopharma investment in the U.S.

As for valuation expectations, I suspect the company will be valued at the higher end of the typical $200 million to $500 million enterprise value range at IPO.

The firm has ample cash reserves for its lead drug trials process, and I favor its focus on a specific cancer condition.

I would not be surprised if the company becomes or already is the subject of acquisition offers by major pharma firms just prior to the IPO.

When we learn more IPO details from CG Oncology, Inc. management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.