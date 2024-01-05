Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's ETF Approval Outlook

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
233 Followers

Summary

  • Sources believe the SEC and applicants are in the final stages of approving several spot Bitcoin ETFs, which could have a significant impact on the crypto market.
  • GBTC is likely to be among the first wave of approved ETFs due to its court case win against the SEC that nudged the SEC towards reviewing spot Bitcoin ETFs.
  • If GBTC conversion to spot ETF is approved, its discount to NAV will likely narrow, providing arbitrage gains for investors. If not approved, the discount could widen.
Close-up ETF with quotes, percentages signs, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

A spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF approval seems imminent. According to sources, the SEC and applicants are currently in the conclusive stages of the first wave approval process for several spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The spotlight has been on the spot Bitcoin

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
233 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (5.16K)
My opinion, those expense ratios are too high. I predict if several spot Bitcoin ETFs come out, they will drop some more. My 2 Satoshis anyway.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GBTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.