December Employment Report: Labor Market Softening, But Not Enough For Fed Cuts

The Employment Situation Report (ESR), corresponding to labor market activity during the month of December 2023, was published by the BLS on Friday, January 5, 2023, at 8:30 AM EST. This report makes available an extraordinary amount of important labor market data derived from two separate surveys: The Establishment Survey and the Household Survey.

In this article, we will walk readers through a detailed breakdown of the most important employment statistics derived from both surveys. We will also discuss the likely implications of the report for bond and equity markets.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our examination with summary data and analytics which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Employment Situation Report Summary Data (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Through analysis of payroll data (obtained via the Establishment Survey), the BLS estimated that there were a total of 157 million nonfarm jobs in the U.S. economy in the month of December. This represents a Month-on-Month ("MoM") growth of 216,000 jobs compared to the comparable (revised) figure for the previous month. This MoM rate of change ranks in the 58th percentile of historical data. Compared to the MoM rate of change (revised) for the previous month (0.11%), the MoM rate of change for December represents an acceleration.

Finally - and perhaps most importantly from the perspective of interpreting the reaction of financial markets to this data - the reported MoM rate of change for December was greater than the median forecast of professional economists. The deviation of the actual (first) estimate from the forecast estimate is not statistically significant, as it lies within the standard error of +/- 180.

Figure 1 provides a similar analysis for Average Hourly Earnings, Average Hours Worked (Weekly), and the Unemployment Rate.

It is important to note that October and November payroll data were revised down by 71k, completely wiping out the upside surprise of 46K in December.

Establishment Survey

This section of our report will be devoted to the analysis of data derived from the Establishment Survey. The first section tracks the rates of change of nonfarm payrolls over several time frames, broken down by industry groups. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various industry groups to the overall MoM change in nonfarm payrolls. The third subsection will review changes in average weekly hours, while the fourth subsection will analyze changes in Average Hourly Earnings.

Analysis of Annualized Growth of Major Components of NFP Over Various Time Periods

In this section we break down Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by major industry groups, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of NFP are exhibiting rates of change that are greater or less than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, the rates of change of the various components are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized Growth of NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

It is important to note that in the past 3 month period, growth in nonfarm payrolls has decelerated very significantly compared to the 12-month growth rate. Indeed, the growth rate of private nonfarm payrolls has fallen below the historical median (39.9 percentile). Furthermore, this past month, total private payroll growth dipped below the median (45.8 percentile) despite the continuation of extremely robust hiring in the government sector (87.6 percentile).

Contributions to Change and Acceleration of NFP: Decomposition Analysis

In this section, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions of various industry groups to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the aggregate Nonfarm Payrolls statistic. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 3: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Contribution of Components to NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

The MoM rate of percent change of overall NFP was 0.14%, with the private sector contributing 0.10% and the government contributing 0.03% to that overall figure (figures don't add exactly to 0.14% due to rounding). Within private sector payrolls, goods-producing industries contributed 0.01% while services producing industries contributed 0.09%.

Overall, the following three components made the largest positive contributions to the rate of change in NFP: Private education and health services (0.05%), Leisure and Hospitality (0.03%) and Local Government (0.02%). This month there were no negative contributors.

Average Weekly Hours Worked

In this section, we analyze changes in average weekly hours worked, according to payroll data. This indicator is important for two reasons. First, it is an important indicator of labor demand. Second, it has a significant impact on the earned income component of overall personal income in the U.S. economy. Readers may want to pay particular attention to the average weekly hours worked in manufacturing industries, as this is considered to be a leading indicator of economic activity.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components of Average Hours Worked

Contribution of Average Hours Worked (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Growth in average hours worked was quite weak this past month (10.6 percentile). When looking at the 3-month data, weakness in manufacturing (6.2 percentile) - a leading indicator of economic activity - was notable.

Average Hourly Earnings

In this section, we analyze average hourly earnings. This is a very important statistic for two reasons. First, wages impact personal income, and therefore have a significant impact on aggregate demand in the economy. Second, wage data serve as an indicator of actual and/or potential wage pressures on U.S. businesses. The rate of change in hourly earnings can have significant effects on business profitability and/or consumer prices.

Figure 5: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components of Average Hourly Earnings

Contribution of Average Hourly Earnings (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) rose by 0.44% MoM, which represents an annualized growth rate of 5.4% -- a rate of growth, which if sustained, the Fed would be very uncomfortable with. The 3-month rate of AHE growth was 4.31%, which is also higher than the Fed can be comfortable with.

Household Survey

This section of this report will be devoted to examining changes in the Household Survey. We will begin by analyzing the annualized growth rates of each unemployment rate (U-1 to U-6), and then we follow this up with an attribution analysis that will identify the primary drivers of the change in the unemployment rate.

Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization

In Figure 4, we scrutinize the annualized growth rates of various measures of underemployment and unemployment in the US, over various time frames (1m, 3m and 12m). The "official" rate of unemployment is the U-3 figure, while the other measures provide alternative measures of underemployment. The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which, if any, alternative measures of unemployment are growing at a faster or slower rate than the official unemployment rate (U-3). Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 6: Measures of Unemployment Rate (U-1 to U-6)

Alternative Measures of Unemployment Rate (BLS & Investor Acumen)

The first thing that should be noted is that the percentile ranks of the most important measures of labor underutilization are very low by historical standards, indicating very high levels of tightness in the U.S. labor market.

Having said that, it should be noted that labor underutilization rates have increased quite substantially off of their 12-month lows.

Divergences in the behavior of the various measures of labor underutilization can sometimes provide signals about the strength of the labor market. However, over the past year, there have been no major divergences in the change in U-3 unemployment rate (official unemployment rate) and the other alternative measures of labor underutilization.

The remainder of the Household Survey section of the report will be devoted to the analysis of the U-3 measure of underutilization, which is the "official" unemployment rate.

Major Components of Unemployment Rate: Decomposition Analysis

In Figure 7, we show a decomposition analysis of the Unemployment Rate, highlighting the contributions of its two primary determinants: Unemployment Level and Participation Rate. We further break down the participation rate into changes in participation that were caused by changes in the working-age population and changes in the percentage of the working-age population that chooses to participate in the labor force.

Figure 7: Contribution of the Primary Components of the Unemployment Rate

Contribution to Unemployment Rate (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Note: Due to the mathematical properties of ratio statistics, the estimates of contributions of specific components to the change in the unemployment rate and participation rate (both of which are ratios) are not exact, but represent very close approximations.

As can be seen above, almost all of the rise in the unemployment rate this past month can be attributed to the significant decrease in the participation rate, as opposed to changes in the unemployment level. Indeed, but for the substantial decrease in the participation rate, the unemployment rate would have increased more than it did.

Implications for the U.S. Economy

In this section, we review the implications of the data in the just-released Employment Situation Report for our outlook for the U.S. economy.

This month's ESR signals that the labor market is still very tight, but conditions in the labor market are softening.

First, let's review the evolution of the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%. The Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment (NAIRU) (as measured by the CBO) is 4.4%, indicating a very high level of labor market tightness. However, on the margin, the Household survey suggests a softening of labor market conditions. Without the substantial decrease in the participation rate, the unemployment rate would have actually increased by more than it did. According to the Household Survey, employment actually declined by 638K.

Second, let's review the evolution of the growth rate in nonfarm payrolls. Private NFP has grown at an average rate of 165,000 per month in the past three months. This is below our estimated "breakeven" level of private nonfarm payroll growth in the U.S. of approximately 175,000 (the "breakeven level" of payroll growth is that which we estimate would keep the unemployment rate unchanged; this includes the growth of the labor force and some level of increase in labor force participation). The implication is that, according to NFP data, labor market conditions are easing.

Third, let's review the evolution of average hourly earnings. Wage growth of 3.5% is the upper limit of what the Fed can be comfortable with (2.0% inflation plus 1.5% labor productivity growth). Wage growth in excess of 3.5% will tend to place upward pressure on consumer price inflation and place downward pressure on corporate profits. During the past two months, average hourly earnings exceeded this benchmark substantially - 4.3% annualized growth in November and 5.4% annualized growth in December. The Fed cannot feel comfortable with these numbers.

Fourth, let's set the headline indicators aside for a moment, and dig deep into some of the internal details of the report to see if there are any notable divergences. One divergence was that part-time employment rose to an all-time high, while full-time employment fell by 1.5 million. A second divergence is that employment actually fell by 683K according to the Household Survey, while payroll employment increased by 164K, according to the Establishment Survey. Third, hours worked, a leading indicator, fell. Fourth, and most importantly, October and November payrolls data were revised downward by 71K, which completely reversed the upward surprise of 46K for December.

In sum, taking all of the above indicators into account, U.S. labor market conditions remain very tight - far too tight to justify Fed rate cuts. One indicator of this is that average hourly earnings are rising at a pace that is far too high for the Fed to be comfortable with. However, overall, the ESR does suggest that, on the margin, labor market conditions may be easing somewhat, from extremely tight levels.

The data in the ESR have not changed our own medium or short-term outlook for the U.S. economy. Our view is that labor markets are tight, the U.S. economy is growing at a strong pace, and that Fed rate cuts in this context would be extremely risky for the inflation outlook in the medium-term.

Implications for Financial Markets

Based on the headline "beats," the immediate reaction in financial markets was for bond yields to spike significantly and for equities to fall. However, based on downward revisions of Oct-Nov data and soft internals, bond yields reversed their initial upward spike and equity markets have rallied. In our view, these reversals reflect a correct interpretation of the weakening of the labor market reflected in this report.

It has been our strong view that we have seen the top in long-term yields for this cycle. Today's data reinforce this view.

In terms of U.S. equities, lower US Treasury yields should prove to be a supportive factor. This could help sustain the common stock valuations despite overbought conditions.

Concluding Thoughts

We think that this report reinforces our view that most investors need to re-examine their portfolios. Although the data are bullish for bonds and equities in the short term, the medium-term implications are less bullish. Futures markets are expecting 125 basis points worth of Fed rate cuts in 2024. Our view is that the readjustment of expectations regarding Fed rate policy will serve as a major headwind for markets throughout 2024.