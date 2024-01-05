Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Sell-Side Appears Too Negative On Ecopetrol

Jan. 05, 2024 2:05 PM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock
Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • EC is the most dominant oil producer in Colombia.
  • Its CAPEX plan highlights continued capital discipline.
  • The sell-side is too negative on EC and the company's business model is resilient to lower oil and gas prices.

Green speed light trail on road, renewable energy highway transportation concept, clean eco power car street light at night, electric vehicle technology 3d rendering

Black_Kira

When I began to take a look into Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), I was most surprised by the analyst consensus. Out of the twelve analysts I see covering the name, I only saw one analyst with a buy rating on the

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.08K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.