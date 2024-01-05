Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock has fallen 30% as it intensifies efforts to recover unpaid rent from its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System.
  • The company anticipates a non-cash charge of approximately $225 million in Q4 2023 and expresses uncertainty about potential further impairments to its assets.
  • The company's high debt burden, potential dividend cuts, and damaged reputation make Medical Properties Trust stock unattractive for investment.
  • In my opinion, Medical Properties Trust stock shouldn't be on your "buy list" even when it has fallen as much as it has today. I urge everyone to remain cautious and not give in to greed.
Introduction

I have been covering Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock here on Seeking Alpha since November 2022. Since then, despite all the cheapness the bulls talked about, I have been very cautious when it comes to evaluating the attractiveness

Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (24)

C
Cash472
Today, 2:36 PM
Comments (623)
The news started out with MPW going to get tough in collecting the $50 million in back rent & $50 million in unpaid loans, and ends with them raising the loan amount by $60 million ?? Is it just me or is something else going on that we don't know about ?? Long and hating every bit of it. Respectfully Submitted, CASH
L
Livermore923
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (441)
As you say they are stepping up efforts to collect rent. So if MPT just sat on its hands that would be better?
bmwmc profile picture
bmwmc
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (269)
Why does the Hindenburg come to mind?
Oh the humanity!
Alohatoyou profile picture
Alohatoyou
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (886)
as the current dividend yield is over 25% at the time of writing?
u
usiah
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (14.09K)
Gave up on MPW quite awhile ago. Won't return.

Retired income investor
C
Coany
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (10)
Thanks for the article. Just this morning I decided to HOLD but have stopped my DRIP so income can go back into more worthy positions
DRIPsexy profile picture
DRIPsexy
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (1.01K)
@Coany No worries, income will be gone soon enough
Mad Banker profile picture
Mad Banker
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (489)
From the start MPW was designed to bring profits to Private Equity and fleece retail investors. MPW will go full circle with assets being acquired by PE, rehaped and sold once again to the small retail investors. Clueless SA authors will write glowing articles and the same retail investors that were taken will step up to be taken one more time. This is how Wall Street works. PE goes to the Hamptons... retail goes to the Hampton Inn...
u
usiah
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (14.09K)
@Mad Banker

"'... Hamptons ... Hampton Inn"

Good one.
jara-mill profile picture
jara-mill
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (12.97K)
@Mad Banker - "PE goes to the Hamptons... retail goes to the Hampton Inn..."

Thanks making me laugh when I read this

.....a long shareholder (now bag holder) of MPW. Cost basis is under $11. If I buy now I can lower my basis to $7. getting to $7 from 3.50 doesn't sound too bad but yeah if PE buys it out then maybe a small pop and and I'm out.
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (731)
Junk, been saying that for months
MWinMD profile picture
MWinMD
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (8.91K)
"Even if interest rates fall, MPW will have to refinance its debt, probably at a double-digit interest rate, further increasing the debt burden."

Not if they take out loans secured by their properties, right?
S
Sciencelover
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (71)
This was one of my largest holdings, but down 80% from my cost average from buy ins throughout 2022 and dripping. I’m just commenting here for therapeutic purposes and to let everyone know I’m nauseous. Thanks for listening.
W
William Cohen
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (394)
Now, I feel like a genius for getting out at $6.01/share, and taking a loss of about $1100 on my investment. I don't see this recovering anytime soon.
xrmfgk profile picture
xrmfgk
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (689)
Terrible (if not corrupt) management
B
Benitez
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (877)
"Those who do not have the guts to see their stocks lose 50% should not be in the stock market"...Charlie Munger. MPW writes off all of Steward's assets on its financial statement, so any additional news about Steward is irrelevant.
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (3.08K)
@Benitez Until of course they reverse the impairment loss when they get funding? But hey you say Steward news going forward is irrelevant...lol
l
linkdonald
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (4.87K)
Can't quite understand why the big drop on no actual news. Could it be some of the speculators are getting nervous?
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (842)
@linkdonald uuum...don't know where you've been, but there is news - look again!
W
WhitneyB
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (2.25K)
Answer: MPW’s tenant strength has been one of those bottomless cornucopias of total disasters, dribbled out one quarter after the next. I’m buried too deep to do anything other than sit and wait.
t
tinternwales
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (109)
@WhitneyB at least a dividend has continued to be paid.
JSRR1950 profile picture
JSRR1950
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (243)
@WhitneyB In the same boat. Down 75%. Don’t see a better chance to regain the lost money other than wait it out with whatever dividend is paid at a rate above a long term bond (as long there is capital some day, it’s a small enough position to just wait). Didn’t see today’s drop coming — thought the $5 zone was a reasonable bottom.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (236)
Beeep beeep beeep beeep...
k
katmandu100
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (9.65K)
Good question.
