Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.88K Followers

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Roberts - Vice President and Treasurer

Lorie Tekorius - Chief Executive Officer and President

Brian Comstock - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Leasing Officer

Adrian Downes - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens

Matt Elkott - TD Cowen

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Steve Barger - KeyBank Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to The Greenbrier Companies First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Following today's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Each analyst should limit themselves to one question with a follow-up if needed. Until that time, all lines will be in a listen-only mode. At the request of The Greenbrier Companies, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Justin Roberts, Vice President and Treasurer. Mr. Roberts, you may begin.

Justin Roberts

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning and Happy New Year to everyone. Welcome to our call today for our fiscal first quarter. Today I'm joined on the call by Lorie Tekorius, Greenbrier's CEO and President; Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Leasing Officer; and Adrian Downes, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Following our update on Greenbrier's performance in Q1 and an update on our outlook for the remainder of fiscal ‘24, we will open up the call for questions. In addition to the press release issued this morning, additional financial information and key metrics can be found in a slide presentation posted today on the IR section of our website.

Matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.