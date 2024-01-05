Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLTW: Bond Volatility Should Ease In 2024

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.85K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF is a good option for investors seeking income from call option sales while sacrificing capital gains.
  • TLTW has underperformed recently due to volatility in the TLT, but conditions are now favorable as real yields are elevated and yield pressures are more evenly balanced.
  • The main risk is sustained fiscal deficits which could cause a surge in inflation, but the Fed is likely to suppress yields if they threaten to undermine fiscal stability.

Global economy recovery, Business Economic growth. Financial, industrial and market sector comeback and upturn concept. Paper red arrow graph with medical plaster going upward in blue background

Iryna Imago/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) is ideal for investors looking to take advantage of attractive long term bond yields while sacrificing capital gains in exchange for income from

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.85K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLTW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLTW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLTW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLTW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.