TLTW: Bond Volatility Should Ease In 2024

Iryna Imago/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) is ideal for investors looking to take advantage of attractive long term bond yields while sacrificing capital gains in exchange for income from call option sales. After a particularly poor six month period, conditions have become highly favorable for the TLTW, both in its own right and relative to the TLT itself as yields remain attractive and bond volatility looks set to ease.

The TLTW ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index that reflects a strategy of holding the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) while selling one-month covered call options to generate income. The TLTW sells calls that are 2.0% out of the money when written and has an option adjusted yield of 19.6%. This reflects the underlying yield on the TLT plus the option premium received in return for limiting monthly capital gains to 2%, while also assuming the risk of capital losses. The TLTW contractually charges a 0.5% expense ratio. However, iShares has agreed to waive certain fees until 2028 thus lowering the net expense ratio to 0.35%.

Recent Underperformance To End As Yields Stabilize

The TLTW has done poorly since my last update in July, losing 10% over this period compared to just 3% for the TLT itself. The reason for this underperformance has been the rise in volatility of the TLT, which fell by around 20% from mid-July to its October lows before rallying by a similar percentage. As the TLTW sells call options its capital gains are limited while its capital losses are not. The sharp fall in the TLT saw TLTW suffer capital losses while failing to benefit significantly from the rally. Income from call option sales was insufficient to make up for the losses due to this volatility.

TLTW Vs TLT Total Return Performance (Bloomberg)

Fortunes are likely to change, however, in 2024, for two reasons. Firstly, the outlook for the TLT is far stronger than it was six months ago. In mid-July the weighted average yield to maturity on the TLT was 3.9% and this figure now sits at 4.1%. In real terms, after subtracting 30-year breakeven inflation expectations, the improvement in yields has been even stronger, rising from 1.6% in July to 2.0% now. This is highly attractive when compared with the long-term real GDP growth outlook, which I expect to average around 1%, and also relative to the dividend yield on US stocks, which is around 1.5%.

Secondly, I expect to see a decline in bond volatility after a particularly volatile 2023. A renewed rise in yields back to 5% seems unlikely given the strong signaling by the Fed that its hiking cycle has ended and the ongoing decline we are seeing in inflation figures. Meanwhile, a sharp decline in yields also seems unlikely given how inverted the yield curve is. The spread of 30-year yields over the Fed funds rate is now back to -135bps, and previous periods of such inversion have represented near-term headwinds to bonds. Indeed, in the past three major rate cutting cycles that began in 1989, 2000, and 2007, even aggressive rate cuts have failed to drive down 30-year yields significantly due to the fact that they had already priced in such cuts.

Fed Funds Rate Vs 30-Year Treasury Yield (Bloomberg)

Main Risk Comes From Sustained Fiscal Deficits

The main risk to my bullish view on the TLTW comes from renewed concerns about US fiscal health among investors. Treasury interest costs are rising exponentially relative to tax revenues, which in turn is putting upside pressure on the fiscal deficit and requiring increased issuance. The risk is that investors lose confidence in the government's ability to narrow its deficit, driving up inflation expectations and bond yields. That said, I firmly believe that the Fed would react to any surge in Treasury funding costs by fixing long-term rates as they did during World War 2 and as the Bank of Japan is doing currently, which could actually be beneficial for the TLTW in nominal terms as volatility would of course plunge.