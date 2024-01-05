Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Lane Capital: 19% Yield With Only Implied Risk

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Oxford Lane Capital carries a pure-play exposure to CLO debt and equity products.
  • Since the exposure to CLO equity tranche dominates, there are huge risks embedded in OXLC that render this BDC very speculative per definition.
  • If we look deeper into OXLC, we notice several levers that quite clearly de-risk the overall investment case, thereby making the 19% dividend more sustainable than would be implied.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the main drivers behind this thesis and provide my opinion on the overall investment case.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

Very recently I issued an article on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) - Oxford Square Capital: Staying Away From This 14.5% Yielding BDC - highlighting several elements, which render this BDC a subpar investment. Namely, the combination of clear signs of

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.01K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (4.74K)
OXLC was the first closed-end fund (not a BDC) to introduce CLOs to a retail audience. It's earned a total return of 11% or more on its NAV per annum over the past 5 years.
It really should be compared with the other CLO CEFs and ETFs that have come on the scene since OXLC was launched just over a decade ago. Especially now that there are quite a number of them: ECC, EIC, CCIF, OCCI, JBBB, CLOZ, etc.
w
wwn2001
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (6.93K)
OXLC is not a BDC. OXSQ apparently is, but not OXLC.
d
divdave
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (50)
@wwn2001 OXLC is a Closed End Fund. You have to read some of these Seeking Alpha articles very closely. Some of them are a bit sloppy.
R
Ringo338
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (211)
Will buy back at $4.50 or less. Inflation and rate hikes….not over.
VC3 profile picture
VC3
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (88)
Typo heads-up - in the two paragraphs above your "Thesis" you refer to OXLC as OXLS. Interesting article, surprised you didn't diss OXLC. I like it, I've been long OXLC for some time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXLC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OXLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.