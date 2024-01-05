Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Coca-Cola Could Go From Significant Underperformance To +10% Annual Returns

Jan. 05, 2024 3:06 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coca-Cola has a 61-year streak of dividend growth and a secure 3.1% yield, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The company is focusing on digital transformation and expanding into untapped global markets to drive growth.
  • If Coca-Cola successfully executes its growth plans, it has the potential to deliver annual returns of over 10%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Cola with a large splash, isolated on blue

burwellphotography

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the most iconic companies in the world, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company barely needs any introduction, as it is one of the largest consumer staple companies in the world.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.33K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

M
MFGM
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (647)
As long as Mr. Buffett is alive Coke will do well - at some point things may change
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (11.13K)
@MFGM Even without him. Coke has top notch management
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (590)
Some
Grocer has just recently pulled Pepsi products from
Its shelves due to the high prices. This is good for KO especially if the trend continues. Pepsi appears to have gained a lot of market share in restaurants lately. Many say we don’t have Coke is Pepsi OK It’ll be interesting to see if that also changes as KO used to have restaurants locked up.

Also the us has pumped more oil from
The ground today than ever a record setter, this Will lower fuel costs and that will lower the cost per bottle of Coke to its destination.
S
Sam_12
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (1.85K)
Better buy right now, Coke or Pepsi? Coke is yielding a little more, but not much. I'm betting on Pepsi. I don't want to own both in my portfolio.
R
Risk21
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (579)
@Sam_12 Look at the KO 5 year chart. imo PEP.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (11.13K)
@Sam_12 I still prefer PEP but not by a wide margin
r
rbs.59430754
Today, 3:54 PM
Comments (3)
@Leo Nelissen bought a share just last month, plan on buying a few more shares. Thanks for sharing the article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.