Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VOXX International: Assessing How Long Restructuring Will Continue

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers

Summary

  • VOXX has experienced poor profitability in recent quarters, leading to a decrease in share price.
  • The company's sales have declined with aggressive cost-cutting measures having become the norm.
  • Concerns about the balance sheet, including rising price-to-book ratio and high inventory levels, impact VOXX's financial position.

Photo of a business woman sitting in a car putting on her seat belt

ljubaphoto

Intro

We wrote about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) back in February of 2023 when we reiterated the point that the consumer electronics manufacturer needed to remain profitable to keep investors interested. VOXX had just reported in January'2023 $2.3

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VOXX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VOXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.