Bitcoin ETF: What Approval Means For BTC

Jan. 05, 2024 2:45 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto8 Comments
Summary

  • It is widely expected that a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved for the US market in early January.
  • The price of BTC has run up over 40% in the last three months, raising justifiable concerns that approval has already been priced in.
  • A recent survey shows the majority of independent financial advisors are waiting for a spot ETF approval and regulatory clarity before building BTC allocations with client funds.
Bitcoin coin with ETF text Put on wooden floor, Concept Entering the Digital Money Fund.

24K-Production

5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, BCH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

r
rocketjs
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Thanks for the detailed analysis. I’m an old fart, and while I don’t completely understand Bitcoin and Ethereum (even though I read an out it as much as I can), I decided to dip my toe in after considering the risk reward. I don’t want to miss out on the future because I’m stuck in “we used to do it this way in the old days”. I gave up on listening to music through my transistor radio a long time ago…
g
gwat1979
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (579)
Amen. A solid, sound overview from 30,000 feet from a solid, sound SA contributor. Here’s to a relatively smooth (🙏) ETF approval process and rally 🥂
B
BBTC
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (3)
Bitcoin is going up forever

It was hard to believe at $300

It was unthinkable at $3000

it was mind blowing at $20,000

It was impossible at $69,000

$100k is teased and $1m is Destiny

Bitcoin is the fastest growing asset and the worlds strongest global network.

BTC currently has the same number of users as the internet did in 1997.

BUY, Hodl, and buy more… repeat
TomatoHead profile picture
TomatoHead
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (1.73K)
@BBTC Thanks Elron. Amen.
r
rocketjs
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (1.36K)
@TomatoHead is L. Ron Hubbard DODLing too?
Z
Zach Morris Win
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (52)
This is nothing new. BTC always dips into the halvening. Stay disciplined, DCA and buy the dip. Bitcoin doesn’t need a spot ETF. It needs more investors to stop being lazy and take self custody in cold storage. Like always HODL and stack sats.
k
kroyals
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (1.46K)
@Zach Morris Win Bitcoin historically surges about 12-18 months after halving.

HODLing since 2017.
Z
Zach Morris Win
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (52)
@kroyals green, green, green…red
