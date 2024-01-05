Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills: Softening Sales Growth Creates An Attractive Entry Point

Jan. 05, 2024 4:01 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • General Mills stock has significantly underperformed over the past twelve months on the back of weakening organic sales growth.
  • Top line performance looks more reflective of macro factors rather than company-specific problems, with consumer behavior and competitor shelf-availability both normalizing having been tailwinds previously.
  • The stock now trades for under 15x forward EPS estimates, meaning the company can realize growth below management's own long-term targets and still deliver reasonable returns for investors.
bowl of breakfast cereal honey rings

Magone/iStock via Getty Images

It hasn't been a good twelve months for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock. Shares of the fast-moving consumer goods giant have significantly underperformed both the wider U.S. staples space and the S&P 500 in that time, with that coming amid softer than expected

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.18K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.