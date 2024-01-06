Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Inflation Data + Big Conferences In Tech, Retail And Healthcare

Jan. 06, 2024 10:30 AM ET
The first full trading week of 2024 will see some major conferences keep investors on their toes. The biggest release on the economic calendar will be the U.S. inflation report on January 11 as markets continue to factor in the likelihood and timing of monetary policy easing. The December CPI report is expected to show headline inflation and the core rate rising 0.3% month-over-month. Other notable data releases include consumer credit, international trade balance, and the producer price index. The Q4 earnings season begins officially on January 12, with United Healthcare (UNH), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) all stepping into the line of fire.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 8 - Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) and Helen of Troy (HELE)

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 9 - Albertsons Companies (ACI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and Acuity Brands (AYI). Options trading implies a double-digit swing in share price for Tilray Brands (TLRY).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 10 - KB Home (KBH).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 11 - Infosys (INFY).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 12 - United Healthcare (UNH), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK).

Volatility watch: Options trading volume has moved higher on Cytokinetics (CYTK) amid report of

