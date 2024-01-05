Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Fields: A Solid Fundamental Outlook, But The Price Just Isn't Right

Jan. 05, 2024 5:21 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Gold Fields Limited's initial gold production from Salares Norte in Chile is delayed until April 2024, concurrently diminishing the asset's production outlook.
  • The firm revealed underwhelming production results in Q3, with declines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. However, we think lower costs and higher gold prices will come into play soon.
  • Unfortunately, Gold Fields' stock is overvalued. Moreover, technical indicators suggest mean reversion is en route.
  • Gold Fields is a solid dividend opportunity. Nevertheless, its recent price action shows that its income-based return component can be overshadowed by overzealous price action.

Yellow large dump truck in Utah copper mine seen from above

RiverRockPhotos

Today's article dials in on Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:NYSE:GFI), which is a stock we covered approximately nine months ago. Fortunately for us, our readers, and Gold Fields' investors, the firm's stock has performed staggeringly well ever since. However, material events such as

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.56K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have an indirect long position in GFI as we are long the South African JSE via ETFs, including $STXVEQ and $STXQUAJ.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.