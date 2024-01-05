BST: Collect Income While Tech Potentially Benefits From Rate Cuts

gremlin

Overview

I previously had a Buy rating analysis published on BST that has now returned slightly more than the S&P 500 (SPY). I still maintain my buy rating as I believe 2024 will be a great year for stocks within the tech sector. The interest rate cuts anticipated for this year will serve as a catalyst for higher stock prices in my view.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) functions as a Closed End Fund primarily weighted on the technology sector, aiming to pinpoint opportunities for both swift and sustainable growth. One notable aspect of BST's strategy is its use of an option writing strategy on individual stocks within its portfolio, distinguishing it from numerous other funds that apply covered call strategies to broad market indices. This distinctive approach enables more precise investments in high-conviction ideas. Currently, the fund boasts a distribution yield exceeding 9%, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking income but who still would like exposure to growthier companies.

Tech & Interest Rates In 2024

When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it can make things better for tech companies. Thankfully, there are several anticipated interest rate cuts expected to take place over the course of 2024. Firstly, it means these companies can borrow money more easily and at a lower cost. This is essentially giving them a discount on loans, making it easier for them to grow and invest in new initiatives, products, and research developments.

Also, when interest rates go down, people and businesses tend to spend and invest more money. This is good for tech companies because it means more people want to buy their products and services. Tech companies are often the ones creating new and cool stuff, so they benefit a lot when the overall economy is doing well. As an example, look at the inverse relationship between rates and the price of BST over the last 3 years.

Lower interest rates also make investors see the future profits of tech companies as more valuable. It's a bit like saying, "If I invest in this tech company, the money I make in the future is worth more now." This can make investors willing to pay more for tech stocks, driving up their prices. In a world where interest rates are low, investors often look for opportunities to make more money by investing in "riskier" things, like tech stocks. This increased interest in tech stocks can lead to higher demand, causing their prices to rise.

An added bonus is that when the value of the U.S. dollar goes down (which is a possibility when interest rates are low), it makes it easier for U.S. tech companies to sell their products and services in other countries. This is because a weaker dollar makes their stuff more affordable for people in other parts of the world. Lastly, when interest rates are low, tech companies can also save money by refinancing their loans at better rates. This helps them be more financially flexible and profitable, which can also lead to higher stock prices.

Portfolio

Examining BST's stock holdings reveals major positions in Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA). As a whole, technology stocks make up 77% of the fund while communication and consumer cyclical both makeup 7% each. Notably, 73% of the portfolio is allocated to large-cap companies with a market capitalization surpassing $10 billion. Here is the top ten holdings by weight:

Company Portfolio Weight (%) Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 9.86 Apple Inc (AAPL) 8.09 NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) 7.07 Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) 2.94 Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) 2.42 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 2.41 ASML Holding NV (ASML) 2.25 Meta Platforms Inc Class A (META) 2.23 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 2.20 Tesla Inc (TSLA) 1.97 Total 41.43% # of Holdings 268 Click to enlarge

These companies have all demonstrated huge levels of returns and as interest rates are cut next year, I think the momentum will continue. Now while past performance shouldn't be an indicator of future results, it's certainly worth mentioning that a lot of these companies are on a great growth trajectory, Therefore, I don't think it's too far fetched to think that lower interest rates can add more fuel to the fire. Here are some examples of the phenomenal performance over the last year:

NVIDIA is up over 200% on a 1 year time frame.

Microsoft has risen over 60% on a 1 year time frame.

Amazon's sales increased 11% year over year while also having a great earnings beat.

Broadcom increased their dividend 14% while also gaining over 85% in the last year.

Mastercard increased their dividend by 15.8% and announces $11B stock buyback

With these performance marks in mind, there's no surprise that BST has kept up and even outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over certain time periods.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.25/share, the current dividend yield is about 9%. For generating income, BST employs a call option writing strategy to help support the higher distribution yield. Most of the distribution is covered from capital gains within it's holdings. During times of excess, they have issued a special distribution. Since 2010 the distribution has grown from $0.10/share up to the current $0.25/share.

Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see that an original $10,000 at inception would have netted you $704 of income. By only reinvesting those dividends and without adding any additional income, your dividend income today would amount to $3,164 per year. At the same time, your original $10,000 investment would now be worth over $37,000 while providing you with a solid stream of monthly income.

Valuation

The current price to NAV (net asset value) relationship can be measured here as a decent reference point of entry. Over the last 3 years, BST has traded at an average discount of only 0.14%. For the same three year period, the largest discount has been only 7.5% while the largest premium has been 12%. Currently, BST trades at a slight discount of 2.7%. While we would love to see a larger discount so that we get a better buy entry, I still think this makes for a solid entry point since we will likely see increased valuations from BST's portfolio.

The last time I wrote about BST, the price was trading at a slightly larger discount of 4%. While a 4% discount makes for a slightly better starting point, I still think getting shares of BST at a discount at all makes for a good entry. As you can see from the graph, BST traded at a premium more frequently than it did at a discount since about 2018.

Risk

The risk when it comes to BST is the exposure to the often unpredictable technology sector. The technology stocks within BST's portfolio are known for their price volatility, meaning that the fund's performance can be significantly influenced by market fluctuations. Consequently, during periods of downturns in tech stocks, it can be expected that distributions may decrease.

Therefore, if you are already in retirement seeking steady, consistent, and tax-friendly distributions, BST might not align with your investment goals. Additionally, if you hold a pessimistic view of the overall trend in the technology sector, it may be advisable to exercise caution and consider waiting before investing in BST.

Lastly, I think there is a risk if interest rate cuts are delayed or not as frequent as originally anticipated. Such delays could contribute to a prolonged period of suppressed price action within the fund. It's our job as investors should remain vigilant to external economic factors as they can influence the performance of BST beyond the scope of the technology sector.

Takeaway

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust remains a Buy in my opinion. The fund has shown commendable performance, slightly surpassing the S&P 500, and is poised for a promising 2024, particularly within the technology sector. Anticipated interest rate cuts throughout the year are expected to act as a catalyst for higher stock prices, providing favorable conditions for tech companies within BST's portfolio.

BST's unique strategy, involving an option writing approach on individual stocks, distinguishes it from other funds and allows for more precise investments in high-conviction ideas. The fund's attractive distribution yield of over 9% appeals to income-seeking investors interested in exposure to growth-oriented companies. Moreover, the examination of BST's dividend history reveals a consistent and growing income stream, further enhancing its appeal for income-focused investors. The fund's valuation, with a slight current discount and historical trading patterns, suggests a solid entry point for potential investors, even with a modest premium.

However, there may be a risk with interest rates. Especially if interest rate cuts are delayed or less frequent than expected. Such delays could result in a prolonged period of suppressed price action within the fund.