Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hormel: This Dividend King Is Getting Very Old

Jan. 05, 2024 5:59 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.1K Followers

Summary

  • The consumer staples sector is potentially riskier due to inflation and lower profit margins, impacting companies like Hormel Foods.
  • Hormel Foods is facing pressure on profit margins through difficulty passing rising input costs onto product prices.
  • The company's inventory buildup and shortage of meats indicate ongoing input cost troubles that may persist into 2024.
  • I do not expect Hormel's EPS to recover as quickly as other analysts, but the stock appears to be discounted accordingly.
  • Hormel may not continue to raise its dividend as its coverage ratio falls closer to one.
Sales Of Low Cost Canned Meat Spam On The Rise Amid Rising Food Cost

David McNew

It has been a long-standing view of mine that the consumer staples sector is likely riskier than many believe. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, with inflation a primary negative catalyst, many consumer staples firms are at greater risk because they have naturally

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.1K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.