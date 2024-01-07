Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Ship Lease: Very Undervalued, 7% Yield, Low Leverage

Jan. 07, 2024 9:15 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Stock2 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global Ship Lease has long-term fixed charter rates, providing income investors with visibility into future dividends.
  • GSL focuses on mid-size container ships, which make up over 70% of global containerized trade volumes.
  • GSL offers an attractive dividend yield of more than 7%, has greatly improved its debt leverage, and is undervalued vs. its industry.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

Looking for income from marine shipping? Spot rates go up, rates go down, but some shipping companies lock in long-term fixed charter rates, which gives income investors more visibility into future dividends.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is one of

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service, and a 2-Week Free Trial.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.68K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
TBG_MK
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (719)
Thank you for the nice run-down. Holding 1700 shares, up about 15%. A few questions.

You mentioned that they started paying a dividend in 2021. What changed for them that this occurred?

Might be a typo referring to a future date?:
"Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is one of those companies. It had ~2 years of contract cover for its fleet, worth $1.8B, as of 9/30/24."

I just started a partial position with BOAT. Any thoughts on this shipping ETF?
t
tonybowers
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (90)
Helpful financial information on GSL. The article has convinced me to top up my holding, particularly in view of the present situation for international shipping
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GSL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.