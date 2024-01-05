Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PHD: Switch From Bonds Into This Floating-Rate Loan Fund

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. offers a high level of current income with a 12.20% current yield, higher than junk bond funds.
  • The PHD closed-end fund has underperformed fixed-rate bond indices due to lack of price appreciation, but this may change in the coming weeks.
  • The fund invests in floating-rate loans, which provide income and are less affected by changes in interest rates, making it a safer asset to hold.
  • The Fed will not cut to the degree that the market expects, which almost certainly will result in this fund outperforming traditional bonds for the near future.
  • The fund is fully covering its distribution with NII and trades at a discount on NAV.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Money in envelope

D-Keine/iStock via Getty Images

The Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that specializes in providing its investors with a very high level of current income. Its 12.20% current yield is a testament to its success

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.57K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

i
integritycoatings
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (804)
Great well written and thought out article. With current economics so strong the Fed will not cut as much as the market believes, because they don’t have to, which will leave all Floaters ‘higher for longer’.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PHD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.