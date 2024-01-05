Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How I Beat The Market Again In 2023

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I express frustration with the constant negativity surrounding the idea that beating the market is impossible for the average investor.
  • I share my personal success in beating the market in 2023, with a time-weighted return of 28.02%.
  • I emphasize the importance of buying high-quality companies at fair prices and holding them for the long term, while also highlighting the power of compounding dividends.
Little child runner crossing finish line in a race competition

portishead1

My biggest pet peeve when it comes to investing is the constant negativity by the uber-bears, the disheartened traders, the financial advisers or other know-it-all “professionals”, and even to a certain extent, the Bogleheads, who all stand on their collective soapbox together and declare


Comments (5)

S
ShakeOilSalesman
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Comments (907)
this is a great article. However, I find that the stats around “dividend as a % returns” are misleading. I raised this with a top Wall Street strategist a decade ago and he basically agreed , but told me “that’s how investors think about it”.

If you reinvest dividends into the market, the payouts are being reinvested at 8%. That reinvested portion of the return growing at 8% should not be attributable to the dividend. You can invest dividends into cash or other investments. Plowing them back into stocks is an allocation decision and the return generated is from the growth of the asset not the dividend per se.

In my view, the portion of the return attributable to dividends is the difference between the price return and total return of a portfolio where total return is equal to the price return plus docs reinvested in cash … this comes out pretty close to the div yield as a % of the total annualized return.
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (1.09K)
Sometimes terms are confusing.” Time-weighted returns” Does that mean if you started 1Jan23 with $1,000,000 you ended the year with $1,280,000 which would be 28%. I am just not familiar with that term. Myself I was up 11% for the year which I was happy with considering it seemed I made most of that from October on. I am a 100% Dividend investor and I try not to trade as much even if my positions are down. It does make me wonder if I should swap more often. Good Job 👍-Dennis
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Yesterday, 6:35 PM
Comments (2.71K)
Nice work. Looks like you have 24% in the Magnificent 7. (actually magnificent 5 without META and TSLA)
$SPY has 28% in the Mag 7, so beating it by 2% when you have less concentration in the Mag 7 and 12% in cash is good stock picking. Being underweight 2 of the sectors that had negative returns also helped (energy and utilities).
We’ll see how you do this year if small caps and value are more in favor like I expect. Regardless, I think you are fine for the long term. Keep it up.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Comments (3.27K)
@Gary Gambino Also some other magnificent stocks like AVGO, QCOM, Visa, S & P Global, stocks who did very well & for whom there is no reason to sell.
Good work & congrats, Nick.
Davsha profile picture
Davsha
Yesterday, 6:19 PM
Comments (971)
Obviously, for some to out perform, others must underperform.
Time constraints, skills, luck & (most importantly) personality
traits determine success or lack of, in this biz.
