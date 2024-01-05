Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Point Energy: Transition Is Finally Over

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crescent Point Energy management announces completion of company transition.
  • Management is done remaking the company, but may consider future deals if the right opportunity arises.
  • Shareholders may be frustrated with quarterly or annual results due to acquisitions and disposals, but things should become simpler going forward.
  • The future returns will be as a growth and income play.
  • Management began the future with a dividend increase.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) management finally announced that the transition to a cash flow generating juggernaut is over.

The last article covered the Hammerhead acquisition

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.51K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPG VTLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

J
Jcraig304
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Comments (385)
I don’t trust this management…empire building “acquisition and disposition” as you call it . Time is money.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Yesterday, 6:48 PM
Comments (42.71K)
@Jcraig304 This is about as far away from empire building as you can get. There is a world of difference here from say CHK where you definitely have empire building.
h
hammerup
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Comments (933)
CPG is extremely undervalued at Jan 5, 2024 close of $6.92 US. I have 52,500 shares at average price of $7.21. I’ve been enjoying their generous dividends and I have also written 525 CPG 04/19/2024 $7.50 calls. If I’m not called away I’ll probably write the Jan 2025 $10 calls for whatever I can get. Everything is based on $70 WTI but i think we will average $75-$80 WTI in 2024. This is just a crazed energy investor speaking no recommendations here.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (42.71K)
@hammerup The market really prohibits production growth. That alone makes an optimistic view at least possible.
J
Jimghad
Yesterday, 6:35 PM
Comments (5.47K)
Key buzz words i picked up from this article.
- the capital budget plus the expected free cash flow would be about C$2.3 billion
- an enterprise value of 4 times guided cash flow
- this Canadian company is listed on the NYSE
- this company is likely to provide a combined long-term return in the teens.
- this will remain a strong buy
- the part about the company being well-run is very unlikely to change.
- it may attract a takeover bid.
Music to my ears. Yes i own shares in CPG. P.S,. I am not an expert in this field.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (42.71K)
@Jimghad Glad you liked it.
