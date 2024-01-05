Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SurgePays: Convenience Store Strategy Is Working

Jan. 05, 2024 7:09 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • SurgePays has nice growth prospects as it expands its convenience store distribution network and improves gross margins.
  • SurgePays also aims to drive growth through the launch of its prepaid wireless brand.
  • While unlikely to ever command a big multiple, the stock still has room to run.
Hands holding digital tablet with mockup of blank screen on sofa in living room.

patcharin innara/iStock via Getty Images

While its business likely won't ever command a high multiple, SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) has some nice growth prospects as it increases its convenience store distribution network and continues to improve gross margins.

Company Profile

SURG is a fintech and telecom provider

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.32K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SURG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SURG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SURG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SURG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.