Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Recent Pullback In Hercules Silver Could Be A Late Holiday Gift

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Hercules Silver shares lost over 40% of their value on January 2, 2024, due to disappointing exploration results.
  • Despite the lower grades, the recent batch of results still show significant potential for a sizable mineralizing system.
  • Barrick Gold's investment in Hercules and the upcoming follow-up drilling in 2024 provide opportunities for investors.
  • The pullback could be just the opportunity patient investors have been waiting for.

Ingots of pure copper or pink gold on a black background.

Oat_Phawat

Hercules Silver (OTCQB:BADEF) shares lost over 40% of their value on January 2, 2024 on the back of the most exploration results. While these results did not match the high grades we saw in earlier results, there are some positives to

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.09K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BADEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BADEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BADEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BADEF
--
BIG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.