Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magazine Luiza: Best To Avoid This Brazilian Retailer

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
506 Followers

Summary

  • Magalu's stock surged 93,000% (2015-2020) but faced a downturn, dropping 71%, 62%, and 20% in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in Ibovespa.
  • Accounting issues in Q3 2023 impacted shareholder equity, raising concerns about undisclosed irregularities.
  • Financially, Magalu grapples with increasing debt, equity dilution, and liquidity challenges, with a quick ratio of 0.64.
  • While valuations align with reality, high leverage, accounting concerns, and short-term pressures warrant a neutral recommendation.
Luiza magazine delivery truck

Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Magazine Luiza (OTCPK:MGLUY), also known as "Magalu," has undergone a significant transformation in its performance over the past several years. Between 2015 and 2020, the company's stock soared by an impressive 93,000%, reaching a valuation of R$160 billion, equivalent to around $32 billion.

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
506 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MGLUY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGLUY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGLUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.