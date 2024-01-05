Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings: Jump In Forward Estimate Worth Noting

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.74K Followers

Summary

  • Using the last “live” report from IBES data by Refinitiv, the new “forward 4-quarter estimate” (FFQE) will be somewhere close to $243.98.
  • The S&P 500 earnings yield jumped to 5.19% this week, using that “FFQE”.
  • I’ll be most interested in JPMorgan’s numbers since it’s been a top 10 client holding since the Financial Crisis, but clients are also long Citigroup and Bank of America as well.

Magnifying glass on financial chart

deepblue4you

For the 2nd week in a row, there was no data forthcoming from IBES and Refinitiv, which is actually understandable, since the last week of every quarter, and then the first week of the next quarter, is very slow in terms of earnings

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.74K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
JEF--
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
KBH--
KB Home
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.