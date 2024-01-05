Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equitrans Midstream: Could Be The 'MVP' Of Your Portfolio

Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Equitrans Midstream's shares have risen about 50% in the past year as its major pipeline project is set to begin operations, potentially leading to further upside.
  • The company's pipeline project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, received expedited approval as part of the 2023 infrastructure bill, boosting investor confidence.
  • Equitrans expects the pipeline to start operations in Q1 and anticipates significant cash flow and debt reduction, potentially leading to a 50% return over the next two years.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) have had a stellar twelve months, rising about 50% as its major expansion pipeline project is set to finally begin operations in coming months. Once it actually begins operations and begins contributing to ETRN’s cash

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Uticas
Yesterday, 11:37 PM
Great read on the positives. I’ve held the shares since they spun off of EQT and have been waiting a long time for the MVP.
