Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rising Household Financial Distress

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • History suggests that, after the first shock of inflation adjustment, inflation subsequently subsides.
  • Our research confirms what others have found: the neutral real interest rate goes down in this scenario. We expect that to occur during the rest of this decade.
  • In post-pandemic periods, the implication is that the wealth divide among the population of survivors widens.

Upset senior elderly man holding credit card by laptop having trouble worry finance safety data or online payment security. Bank client concerned about problem with credit card, financial fraud threat

Butsaya/iStock via Getty Images

“…the incidence of household financial distress has increased for the most common types of debts. For credit card debt and auto loans, the incidence has reached high levels, equal or close to those during the Great Recession.” “Share of

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.44K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Milehi
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Comments (76)
Bidenomics has affected those with the least the most which has created a further widening of the wealth divide.
F
FalconCowboy
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
Comments (266)
Interesting. But I seriously doubt that the death toll from Covid was high enough to significantly impact the distribution of assets among the world’s wealthy. Measurable, perhaps, but how much of an impact can it have when we’re talking about a fraction of a percent?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.