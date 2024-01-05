Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Net Cash Rich, Free Cash Flow Generating Lululemon Has Upside Potential

Jan. 05, 2024 11:42 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock
Summary

  • Lululemon has strong cash-based sources of intrinsic value: a net cash position and strong free cash flow generation.
  • The company's primary revenue growth drivers include international expansion and product innovation, and its e-commerce business continues to perform well.
  • Lululemon's free cash flow performance during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 has improved considerably, and the market is assigning it a forward earnings multiple of ~40x.
  • However, the potential for ever-higher free cash flow expectations support an even more optimistic valuation, in our view, with a potential target price of $600 per share.

The lululemon store in Banff, Alberta, Canada

Althom

By Valuentum Analysts

We continue to emphasize the cash-based sources of intrinsic value in our work: net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of free cash flow. Net cash is a direct add back to the present value

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

