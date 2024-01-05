Althom

By Valuentum Analysts

We continue to emphasize the cash-based sources of intrinsic value in our work: net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of free cash flow. Net cash is a direct add back to the present value of a company's future expectations of free cash flow in deriving an intrinsic value estimate. All else equal, if expectations of future free cash flow increase, its intrinsic value should move higher and so should the stock price. On the other hand, if expectations of free cash flow decline, so should the stock price.

From a financial perspective, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has all the makings of a stock where the market can continue to get excited about its valuation. For one, the company has a net cash position on its balance sheet, which drives an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity, as bankruptcy risk is negligible. Second, Lululemon has consistently generated positive free cash flow, and the company's growth trajectory offers a foundation for the market to continue to expect the firm to generate ever-increasing levels of free cash flow.

We expect free cash flow generation at Lululemon to explode higher in the coming years. (Valuentum)

For those that are unfamiliar with the Lululemon Athletica story, the company makes technical athletic apparel and operates primarily in North America and Australia. Its primary product lines reflect yoga-inspired apparel, and the firm markets its differentiated product under the 'lululemon athletica' and 'ivivva' athletica brand names.

Lululemon is a good example of the shift in consumption habits that have occurred in the US, particularly the rise of athleisure wear. Its primary revenue growth drivers include international expansion and product innovation, while sourcing, better inventory management, and supply chain initiatives are some of its profit growth drivers.

The company's e-commerce business held up incredibly well during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lululemon’s omni-channel selling capabilities continue to be stellar. It is ramping up its marketing efforts towards men, too, and sales of its products geared towards men and women have grown at a brisk pace in recent fiscal years.

Latest Earnings Report

Lululemon reported strong third-quarter results for its fiscal 2023 on December 7, with revenue increasing 19% and comparable sales advancing 14% on a constant-dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue leapt 19%, after adjusting for foreign currency. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.53 came in roughly 10% higher than what the consensus was expecting, and we liked what we saw in the quarter. Here is what CEO Calvin McDonald had to say about the period in the press release:

This was another strong quarter for lululemon as our innovative product offerings and community activations continued to powerfully resonate with our guests globally. As we enter the holiday season, we are pleased with our early performance and are well-positioned to deliver for our guests in the fourth quarter. I am energized by the significant opportunities ahead, and would like to thank our incredible teams around the world for their continued passion and commitment to our brand.

Lululemon hauled in $912 million in operating cash flow for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was far better than the ~$79.8 million in cash it burnt through during the same period a year ago (see image below). Inventories were slightly down on a year over year basis, to $1.66 billion from $1.74 billion as of October 30 of last year. The company has a debt-free balance sheet and ended the quarter with $1.09 billion in cash and cash equivalents. We love companies that have net cash on the books as it offers them tremendous financial flexibility.

Lululemon's operating cash flow is faring much better in 2023. (Valuentum)

Looking ahead to all of 2023, Lululemon's management expects net revenue in the range of $9.549-$9.584 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $12.32-$12.42. The midpoint of its earnings outlook was slightly lower than consensus, but we expect a bottom-line beat for the current fiscal fourth quarter as operating margins continue to be healthy. Its adjusted operating margin advanced 80 basis points in the third quarter of 2023, for example, and we view enhanced profitability levels as a source of upside in the fourth quarter that the Street may be missing.

Valuation

Our summary valuation assumptions of Lululemon. (Valuentum)

We think Lululemon will sustain an excellent revenue growth trajectory over the next five years, one that approximates the pace of increase it experienced during the recently-reported third quarter. We're also expecting material operating income expansion in the coming years, as the firm is able to scale its strong brand name and cost structure into higher profitability. Returns on invested capital should also remain robust as it drives impressive earnings before interest growth in the coming years. We expect Lululemon to continue to generate strong economic returns for shareholders, as shown in the image below.

We expect Lululemon to be a strong economic-value generator in coming years. (Valuentum)

Lululemon boasts a forward price-to-earnings ratio of ~40 times based on consensus earnings, so shares aren't cheap based on traditional measures of value relative to the market. However, Lululemon's cash-based sources of intrinsic value are robust, and we think this helps pave the way for a more optimistic valuation. On the basis of our discounted cash flow process, we value shares at $470 each, slightly lower than where shares are trading.

However, we see upside potential on the basis of the high end of our fair value estimate range, which stands north of $600 per share, as shown in the image below. Lululemon is the type of stock where ever-higher free cash flow expectations can be built in by the market based on the company's strong revenue and operating-margin performance. Given Lululemon's strong price performance, the market has been correct in doing so in the past.

It wouldn't take much to get to a $600+ point fair value estimate relative to our existing projections. For example, if we assume 3 percentage points more in mid-cycle revenue growth to 15% and 2-3 percentage points improvement beyond our existing mid-cycle operating margin assumption, Lululemon's fair value estimate could reach those levels. Over time, we would also expect Lululemon's fair value estimate to advance annually at our weighted average cost of capital assumption, which stands north of 9%.

We think the high end of our fair value estimate range is achievable for Lululemon. (Valuentum)

Risks

The biggest risk to our thesis on Lululemon considers an evaluation of its cash-based sources of intrinsic value. First, if Lululemon pursues a debt-financed acquisition that alters the composition of its balance sheet to be net debt heavy, we might sour on the stock. Second, Lululemon has generated consistent free cash flow, but if inventory build or a consumer shift to other athleisure providers causes weakness in operating cash flow, while the firm continues to invest heavily in capital expenditures, we'd grow concerned.

More generally, Lululemon is tied to the vicissitudes of the broader economic cycle and the health of consumer spending. Right now, employment trends and strong wage gains have fueled strong consumer spending, but should these economic factors deteriorate, Lululemon may have a difficult time achieving our revenue projections. It is because of these risks that we like to look at Lululemon's valuation as a range of probable fair value outcomes, with the fair value distribution shown above.

Concluding Thoughts

Lululemon has all the makings of a stock where the market can continue to get excited about. The firm has a net cash position on the balance sheet and generates considerable free cash flow, as it drives strong revenue growth and operating margin expansion. The strong trends in athleisure speak to continued robust performance at Lululemon, and while the company's shares are trading slightly higher than our point fair value estimate at the time of this writing, a more optimistic view to its valuation suggests that $600 could be in the cards in the coming years. We're huge fans of stocks with strong cash-based sources of intrinsic value, and Lululemon fits the bill.