Devon Energy: A Strong E&P Play With Attractive Capital Returns

Jan. 05, 2024 11:51 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.15K Followers

Summary

  • Devon Energy's shares have soared due to favorable energy prices in recent years.
  • The company has significant assets in top U.S. shale basins and has benefited from higher average prices for its products.
  • Devon Energy achieved free cash flow margins in excess of 20% in Q3'23 as well as in the past.
  • Devon Energy returns cash to shareholders through stock buybacks and increased dividends, and its valuation is attractive.

Shares of independent E&P company Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have soared in 2022 and 2023 due to favorable tailwinds for energy prices during this time. Devon Energy is a multi-basin independent E&P company with considerable scale and impressive free

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN, MRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

hafen profile picture
hafen
Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Yea, for a strong buy recommendation. I’m holding too much, too long, BUT I hold on because I think it will, eventually, come through big. Now, if everyone will go out and buy into this, my dreams will come true. Nice article, good company, good management.
