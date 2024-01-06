Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has lost 25% in the last decade in terms of value. I wanted to take a look at its financials to see if a reason for such underperformance is there. The company's revenues stagnated over the last decade, while profitability worsened, which explains the underperformance quite well. I am assigning the company a hold until we see substantial improvements in top-line growth or profitability in terms of margins.

Financials

As of Q3 '23, the company had around $1.1B in cash and equivalents, against $6.3B in long-term debt. The debt is the size of the company's market cap as of writing this article. That is quite a lot, which will deter many investors, who are more debt-averse. I don't believe that leverage is all bad, especially if the management can utilize it smartly and the burden of debt is manageable. There are a few metrics I like to look at to determine whether the company is overleveraged or not. Firstly, the company's debt-to-assets ratio is good. I consider anything under 0.6 to be acceptable, which means that the company has more assets than debt, so it may not be overleveraged so far. The ratio has been under 0.6 for the last 5 years, and it has only improved further as of the latest quarter to .37. The company's debt-to-equity has been a little more volatile and in FY22 has been hurt quite considerably. I consider anything under 1.5 to be an acceptable amount of leverage, however, due to the company's bad performance in FY22, that ratio soared to around 3 and only came down slightly to around 2.8 as of Q3, so it is improving, however, it is still worrisome. Lastly, I like to look at the company's ability to pay its annual interest expense on debt. Anything over 2 is considered a healthy ratio by many analysts. This means that EBIT can cover the annual interest expense twice. To me, it is a little too close for comfort as it doesn't allow for bad years of performance, just like we saw in FY22 when EBIT went negative. As of the latest quarter, that ratio stood close to 3, so it has slightly improved, but the bad D/E ratio and interest coverage ratio will demand a higher margin of safety. In my opinion, WHR is at no risk of insolvency either way.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The company's current ratio has been improving over the years, however, as of Q3 it stood below one, at around .8. This is not an ideal position to be in, as it may signal that the company has some liquidity issues. I'd like to see the company reaching at least 1 ratio in the future, however, since that is not the case here, I will add more margin of safety to my intrinsic value calculation later on.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company's ROA and ROE have not been doing very well either. The company has recorded a slight loss as of 9 months ended September, which right now is bringing down these metrics quite considerably. The negative returns are due to the company's very bad first quarter of the year, and the last two quarters are trying to make up for the bad quarter to start the year. On the bright side, it looks like these will continue to improve going forward, however, I'm going to be cautious, nonetheless as it seems the management isn't being very efficient with the company's assets and shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE (Seeking Alpha)

It's a similar situation in terms of return on total capital, which is standing at around 6.5% as of the latest quarter, however, was up as high as 14% at one point. If we look at some competitors of WHR, we can see that sub-10 % returns are common in the industry and if the company manages to get back above 10% in the future, it would be the leader to beat (Samsung may not be very close competitors given its size and participation in other markets).

ROTC vs Competition (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of margins, FY22 was a tough year for the company overall. Margins deteriorated significantly as the company got hit with an increase in steel, copper, and resin prices due to rising inflation. Furthermore, the supply chain disruptions contributed to an increase in freight costs. I would expect these to improve over the next year or two as the problems mentioned seem to subside, which should bring the margins back to at least the company's historical averages as these have been quite steady over the last decade.

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

The company's revenues have been stagnant over the last decade, which is not a good sign. No wonder the company went nowhere in the last decade in terms of its share price. The company managed to achieve less than 1% growth over the last decade, and that is not very exciting for many investors. I wouldn't mind the company not growing its top line as long as it is becoming more efficient, however, that is not the case for WHR as we saw relatively stable margins over the last decade and only gotten worse in the most recent years. Additionally, analysts are estimating further revenue decline in FY23 and FY24. I would take FY24 estimates with a grain of salt, but I will trust FY23 numbers as that is around what the management is guiding also. Anything after that would be just pure guessing of what the company will do, especially with such an unpredictable macro environment.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, I can see why the company has not performed very well over the last decade. There is no top-line growth, nor the company is becoming more efficient. The company's bottom line is very volatile, and I like consistency and improvements. The company doesn't seem to be very efficient at using its assets or shareholder capital to further the growth of the company, therefore, I will be adding a decent amount of margin of safety to find what I would be willing to take on the risks of underperformance, because even a company like WHR, there is a price I am willing to pay.

Comments on the Outlook

The tough economic environment is going to pose some obstacles for a little while longer. The lingering inflation could still put a damper on the company's profitability, the cost of raw materials may see a lot of volatility for the next year or two. Interest rates will affect these quite a bit as there is less hope that the FED will start to lower them sometime in March '24. I think it is a little too early to start cutting rates and that will bring a lot of volatility to the stock markets and the company's performance.

There's a lot of competition in the industry, which means the company may not be able to retain its market share. I would like to see the company continue to innovate; however, I do not see any catalysts that would propel the company's top-line growth to new levels as of right now.

It seems that the company is not very good at counteracting the effects of inflation, and that is not a very attractive business to be in.

Overall, I don't think there is much in terms of growth for the company, but what I would like to see is the management taking some action to considerably lower the company's debt levels and improve efficiency and profitability over the next year or two, otherwise, the company will continue to lose value.

Valuation

It is hard to be very optimistic about the company's top-line growth, which is good because I like to approach my model with a conservative mindset. I still went ahead and gave the company a slight growth over the next decade, even though there is not much that would tell me it is going to happen. Nevertheless, the outcome of the model is not going to be affected too much as you'll see later on. I modeled 3 different scenarios, to cover all my basis. Below are those assumptions and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins, I went ahead and improved gross margins over the next decade only slightly to give myself a larger margin of safety. We don't know how long the high raw material prices will last but I do know that the prices should improve eventually, however, I don't want to be too optimistic until we see actual improvements over the next few quarters. Below are those assumptions.

Margin and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I decided to use the company's WACC of around 7.5% as my discount factor, and 2.5% for the terminal growth rate, which may be a little high given the company's lack of growth. Nevertheless, I will be adding plenty of margin of safety on top of these estimates. As I mentioned in the financials section, the lack of growth and deteriorating margins and efficiency and profitability, coupled with subpar solvency metrics, I will be adding another 40% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. I feel this is sufficient enough and will give me a price that I would be willing to own the company at, to take on its risks. With that said, the price I am willing to pay is around $101 a share, meaning WHR is still trading at a premium to its intrinsic value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

As you can see from the image above, the company could be worth as much as $249 if the company's margins improve by an additional 50bps on top of the ones shown in the valuation section, but it could also be worth around $86 a share if the margins are worse by 50bps. I would be willing to start a position at around $100 a share and see how the company's share price evolves over the next 3-5 years. I would like to see a bit more top-line growth, but that wouldn't be my main reason for owning the stock as I think improvements in margins are much more important, therefore, I am assigning WHR a hold rating for now, until we either see proper improvements in top-line growth or profitability.

The company is down 25% in the last decade, and only up around 86% since it went public, which is not impressive at all. There may be better places to store your hard-earned money, but if we see some improvements in the above-mentioned metrics, we may see a rally and could see the company going from mid-$70s to $250 a share, but that rally was caused by the money printing during the pandemic, so I wouldn't expect this to happen again any time soon.

I would like to see the management focusing on bringing down the outstanding debt on their balance sheet, which may attract some investors as it would free up a lot of the cash flow and the company wouldn't have to use its cash pile to pay it down, which can be used to further the growth of the company, whether that would be organic or inorganic through acquisitions.